Who Was S. Janaki? The Life, Career, Family And Cause of Death Of The Legendary Playback Singer

S Janaki Death: Indian playback music’s glory period has been deprived of one of its brightest luminaries. Sistla Janaki, fondly known as the “Nightingale of South India” or just “Janaki Amma,” was a matchless singer, whose music career changed the face of Indian movies forever. Famous for her incredible vocal range and unique talent to change her voice according to any character, her immortal tunes still resonate through generations.

What was S. Janaki’s early life and journey?

S. Janaki was born on April 23, 1938, in Pallapatla, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh in a Telugu Brahmin family. Father of S. Janaki was Sistla Sreeramamurthy, who was an Ayurvedic physician and professor in Ayurveda. She has grown up in Sircilla (in Telangana now) where she was recognized for the first time due to her innate musical talent. First stage performance took place when she was only nine years old.

What is important to note is that S. Janaki has not got any formal training in Carnatic music. Nevertheless, she has acquired basic knowledge listening to the local musician named Paidiswamy who was a skilful player of Nadaswaram musical instrument. Her exceptional talent was noticed by her uncle and he advised her to move to Chennai (former name is Madras) to gain experience in the professional field. In the mid-1950s, she became a studio singer in AVM Studios under R. Sudarsanam.

How did S. Janaki’s career shape Indian cinema?

The career of Janaki as a playback singer professionally began in 1957 with the Tamil film “Vidhiyin Vilayattu”. Her quick progression towards stardom began with the ever-famous song “Singara Velane Deva” from the Tamil film Konjum Salangai which was released in 1962. The voice of Janaki is a true reflection of the nuances of nadaswaram music. This maestro has rightfully earned her name.

During her glorious six decades of career, she has sung in more than 48,000 songs. Even though she is known for her record for singing the highest number of songs in the Kannada film industry, Janaki has sung in nearly 20 Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Odia, Bengali, Punjabi, and even some foreign languages like Japanese and German.

Key Career Milestones

The Ilaiyaraja Magic: Her collaborations with music maestro Ilaiyaraja throughout the late 1970s and 1990s have produced some of the finest songs in the history of India, including her award-winning song “Senthoora Poove” (16 Vayathinile), which won a National Award.

The Unforgettable SPB Duet Era: Her collaborations with the famous singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam gave rise to the classic era of romantic duets, which ruled South Indian air waves for almost four decades.

The Vocal Chameleon: Janaki was known for her skill in vocal acting. She could change her voice at will to mimic the tone of a child, old woman, or high-pitched villager speaking in rustic tones without any problem.

Awards & Recognition: She received 4 National Film Awards as well as 33 State Film Awards – a record number – in various regional languages. She had been awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore.

Refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan Award: In 2013, she created waves across the country when she politely turned down the Padma Bhushan Award. She was candid about the fact that it came much too late for her and that her voluminous repertoire definitely deserved the country’s highest award—the Bharat Ratna.

Retirement: Her retirement from playback singing took place in 2016, marking an end to her remarkable innings with a Malayalam lullaby called “Ammapoovinum” from the movie Pathu Kalpanakal.

What was the cause of S. Janaki’s death?

S. Janaki died on July 11, 2026, aged 88 years old in Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, Karnataka.

As per the official bulletin of the hospital, she was brought to the emergency ward at 12:49 PM suffering from serious breathing difficulties due to her age-related diseases. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was under constant multi-disciplinary observation. Despite CPR by the doctors, she went through several heart attacks and was declared dead at 7:30 PM.

The death of the legendary singer was confirmed through social media by her granddaughter Apsara Vydyula. The condolences for her death poured in from legends such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and many other political bigwigs.

What is known about S. Janaki’s net worth and family?

Financial records of the singer were not available in public domain. The majority of the fortune of S. Janaki is earned throughout her entire career of 48,000 songs, music concerts globally and private property earned in 60 years of peak period of the film industry.

In her personal life, S. Janaki married V. Ramaprasad in the year 1959, and he was her most loyal pillar of strength until her death due to heart attack in the year 1997. They had one son named Murali Krishna, an actor and media professional, who died earlier this January in the year 2026. She stayed for sometime in Hyderabad after the death of her husband and moved to Bogadi in Mysuru permanently thereafter.