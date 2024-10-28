Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Speaking with a publication in June, Kidder cited Aerosmith, Maroon 5, and Michael Jackson as early musical influences before he began writing his own songs.

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Sebastian Kidder, stepson of wrestling icon Ric Flair, passed away at 24. On October 27, Kidder’s mother, Wendy Barlow, confirmed to a leading Hollywood publication that her son, an emerging musician, died by suicide the day before.

“I am devastated and shocked,” said Barlow, highlighting the mental health crisis impacting young men.

Who Was Sebastian Kidder?

As per reports, Kidder died from a gunshot wound at the family’s Georgia home, with police now investigating. Hours before his death, Kidder shared a final Instagram post featuring photos of him with a guitar in a recording studio illuminated by purple light.

Flair, 75, who dated Barlow for over 13 years before their recent split, has not yet publicly addressed Kidder’s death.

Kidder, who released his debut album Under The Moon as “Sebastian,” also had roles in several indie films and appeared as a child actor in The Walking Dead.

Speaking with a publication in June, he cited Aerosmith, Maroon 5, and Michael Jackson as early musical influences before he began writing his own songs.

Barlow has three daughters, while Flair and his former wife Leslie Goodman share two children, son David and daughter Megan. Flair also has a daughter, Charlotte, with ex-wife Elizabeth Harrell. He and Harrell were also parents to son Reid, who passed away in 2013.

