Who Was Shashi Prabhu? Govinda’s Childhood Friend And Former Secretary Dies, Actor Bids A Teary Goodbye- Watch Video!

Actor Govinda’s longtime friend and former secretary, Shashi Prabhu, passed away on March 6 at around 4 PM in Mumbai. Reports indicate that Prabhu had been battling heart-related issues and breathed his last at his residence in Chikuwadi, Borivali West. His funeral took place the same night at 10 PM.

Govinda’s Emotional Farewell to His Close Friend

Govinda, who shared a deep bond with Prabhu, was seen heartbroken and in tears at the funeral. A visibly emotional Govinda wiped away tears as he bid farewell to his dear friend. Upon hearing the tragic news, the actor rushed to be with Prabhu’s family, offering support and condolences during their difficult time.

#Govinda crying as his manager Shashi Prabhu passes away. RIP #ShashiPrabhu 💐 pic.twitter.com/Vg4EaAopnb — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 6, 2025

Childhood Friendship That Lasted a Lifetime

According to Govinda’s current secretary, Shashi Sinha, Prabhu and Govinda had been childhood friends. Speaking to a publication, Sinha revealed, “From the very beginning, they shared a close bond. During Govinda’s early struggles, Prabhu was like a brother to him. Their relationship remained the same throughout.”

Prabhu also played a significant role in Govinda’s journey in Bollywood, standing by him during the highs and lows of his career.

Fans Mourn the Loss on Social Media

Following the news of Prabhu’s passing, Govinda’s fans took to social media to express their condolences. Many shared throwback pictures of the duo, reminiscing about their friendship and the unwavering support Prabhu provided to the actor.

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film “Rangeela Raja,” where he played a double role. The veteran actor, known for his iconic performances in Bollywood, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of his fans.

