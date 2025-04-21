Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies In Indore

Shubhangi mentioned that they had stopped living together nearly a year ago. Despite multiple attempts to reconcile, the differences between them proved to be unresolvable.

Television actress Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged fight with liver cirrhosis, according to media reports. Piyush was a professional in the field of digital marketing.

In a brief statement to the media, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! actress shared, “Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this.”

Shubhangi Atre Was Reportedly Not in Touch with Her Ex

A close source revealed that Shubhangi and Piyush were not in communication prior to his passing. Despite the emotional toll, Shubhangi reportedly resumed shooting for her television show just a day after his death, showing her professional commitment amid personal grief.

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey got married in 2003 and had a daughter, Ashi, in 2006. The couple finalized their divorce on February 5, 2025, ending their 22-year-long marriage.

Actress Reflects on Her Divorce and Emotional Journey

In earlier interviews, the actress opened up about her separation, describing the experience as emotionally painful. She told a publication, “I was fully invested in the relationship. Over time, Piyush and I developed irreconcilable differences.”

She further added that leaving the marriage brought her a sense of peace, as if a heavy weight had been lifted off her shoulders. Her current focus, she said, is on raising her daughter in a happy and secure environment.

Shubhangi mentioned that they had stopped living together nearly a year ago. Despite multiple attempts to reconcile, the differences between them proved to be unresolvable.

The actress emphasized that mutual respect, trust, friendship, and companionship are vital in any marriage, and the lack of these led them to part ways amicably.

