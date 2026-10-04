Who Was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao? From Pushpaka Vimanam To Apoorva Sagodharargal, The Filmmaker Behind Kamal Haasan Classics Dies At 94

Renowned filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who had spent more than 60 years in the film industry, passed away in Chennai at the age of 94 on 3rd October. The films that he made were not restricted to specific genres and his works have been seen in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and others, encompassing several forms of stories such as comedy, fantasy, science fiction, drama and musical.

However, his name is always associated with the most innovative films that Indian cinema produced, especially when he worked with Kamal Haasan in films like Pushpaka Vimanam (without dialogue), Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. So, who was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, and why was his filmmaking journey unique?

Who Was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao?

Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Rao found his way into films through one of the most respected traditions in filmmaking within the industry. He was an assistant to the veteran film-maker K V Reddy and was part of the making of the revolutionary film Mayabazar in 1957. This provided Rao with the chance to be able to see how filmmaking is done first hand, before he actually ventured into directing films.

Rao made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti in 1972. In the following decades, he directed over 60 films and easily switched from one language to another and different genres. He was much more than a director though.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao And Kamal Haasan: A Partnership That Produced Classics

One of the most important periods in the career of R. D. Rao was his creative collaboration with Kamal Hassan. This cooperation resulted in films such as “Pushpaka Vimanam,” “Apoorva Sagodharargal” and “Michael Madana Kama Rajan,” which are landmarks of Indian cinema.

This collaboration became possible as Rao was ready to put any idea into the framework of commercial filmmaking.

Pushpaka Vimanam: A Film Without Dialogue

Released in 1987, Pushpaka Vimanam is arguably the best example of how Rao has never been afraid of breaking traditions. This black comedy directed by Kamal Haasan did not have any voice. Rather, the plot relied on visual narration.

This approach to filmmaking might have easily turned into something superficial. However, the movie became one of the best pieces of work made by Rao and was awarded the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In addition, it has become one of the most frequently mentioned instances of visual narrative in the Indian cinema.

Apoorva Sagodharargal And Michael Madana Kama Rajan

This association between Rao and Kamal Haasan was not limited to Pushpaka Vimanam alone. In 1989, in the movie Apoorva Sagodharargal, Haasan portrayed multiple roles in a story that included elements of drama, revenge, and comedy. Again, the film was a big hit for the director, proving his capability of striking a balance between technically complex concepts and commercial entertainment.

In 1990, the next film was Michael Madana Kama Rajan, yet another Kamal Haasan film with multiple roles and comic confusion. This period marked an era unique in itself in Rao’s career.

Aditya 369: When Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Entered Science Fiction

While Pushpaka Vimanam showcased Rao’s visual narrative skills, Aditya 369 showed his inclination towards the genre of science fiction. Released in 1991, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the movie was all about a time machine and time travel, moving the characters through various eras.

During an era where science fiction on a large scale was not very common in Indian cinema, Rao tried his hands on a concept which required creativity along with execution. Decades after that, the movie is still considered as one of the boldest movies by Rao. Jr NTR, while paying homage to the filmmaker after his death, mentioned the movie in particular while describing Rao as a person who was well ahead of his time.

Mayuri Showed Another Side Of His Filmmaking

Rao was not restricted to fantasy and experimentation. His 1985 film Mayuri was based on the life of classical dancer Sudha Chandran, who lost a leg and later returned to dance using a prosthetic limb.

The film became another significant work in Rao’s career and showed his ability to turn a real-life story into an emotionally driven cinematic narrative. It also demonstrated the breadth of his filmography: the same filmmaker who would make a dialogue-free comedy and a time-travel adventure could also tackle an inspirational biographical drama.

He Also Made Fantasy A Major Part Of His Cinema

Rao’s filmography extended into fantasy as well. His Bhairava Dweepam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, became one of his notable fantasy films, combining adventure, mythology and supernatural elements.

Across these films, a pattern emerged. Rao repeatedly appeared interested in ideas that could transport audiences somewhere they had not been before — whether that meant a silent visual world, another period in history or an entirely fantastical universe.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Was Still Making Films At 94

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Rao’s final chapter was that his relationship with cinema continued until the end of his life. His final film, Sing Geetham, was released in 2026, making his last major feature-film chapter arrive when he was already in his 90s. Reports noted that he remained creatively active even at that age.

That makes his career unusual even by the standards of Indian cinema. He began working in the industry around the era of black-and-white classics and remained involved with filmmaking across generations of technology, stars and storytelling styles.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s Legacy

Rao’s legacy is not defined by one genre or one superstar. It lies in the willingness to experiment. He could move from Mayabazar and the world of classic Telugu cinema to Mayuri, from the dialogue-free Pushpaka Vimanam to the time-travel world of Aditya 369, and from Kamal Haasan’s multiple-character comedies to fantasy adventures.

That range is what makes his career difficult to fit into a single description. Following his death, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and several other members of the film industry paid tribute to the filmmaker. Kamal Haasan’s association with Rao was particularly significant, with the actor describing himself among the filmmaker’s friends and disciples.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s six-decade journey has now come to an end. But the films he left behind particularly those that once seemed unusual or impossible to make — continue to show exactly what happened when an Indian filmmaker chose imagination over convention.

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