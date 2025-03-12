Who Was Soundarya Married To? Actress’ Husband Clears The Air On Allegations Against Mohan Babu

In response to these claims, Raghu GS, the husband of Soundarya, dismissed the allegations as completely baseless. Issuing an official statement, he clarified that there were no land transactions between Mohan Babu and Soundarya.

Veteran actress Soundarya, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash while traveling for a political campaign years ago, has once again made headlines.

A recent complaint filed by a man named Chittimallu accused Tollywood actor Mohan Babu of unlawfully acquiring Soundarya’s property in Jalpally. The allegations quickly gained attention, sparking widespread discussion.

Soundarya’s Husband Issues a Statement

In response to these claims, Raghu GS, the husband of Soundarya, dismissed the allegations as completely baseless. Issuing an official statement, he clarified that there were no land transactions between Mohan Babu and Soundarya.

“From past few days there is a false news about the property at Hyderabad with respect to Shri Mohan Babu sir and Smt.Soundarya. I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding to the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt. Soundarya,” said Raghu GS.

He added, “We never had any land transactions with him as far my knowledge is concerned. I have known Shri. Mohan Babu sir from past 25 + years and share a strong and good friendship. Our Families, my wife, my mother-in-Law and brother-in-law have always maintained a deep bonding of mutual trust and respect. I Respect shri Mohan Babu sir on this and wanted to share the truth with you all.”

He also emphasized his long-standing association with Mohan Babu, asserting that their families have shared a bond built on trust and mutual respect for over 25 years.

Raghu categorically denied any illegal acquisition of property by Mohan Babu. He stated that neither he nor his late wife or their family members had any land dealings with the actor. Expressing his deep respect for Mohan Babu, he urged people to refrain from spreading false information.

Raghu shared, “We share a good rapport and are a family with Shri Mohan Babu sir In this aspect I want to confirm again that we don’t have any property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir. Since this is a false news and request you all, to stop spreading the wrong news across. Request you all, Lets end up at this given point of time”

Appeal to Stop Misinformation

In his closing remarks, Raghu requested the public and media to put an end to the spread of misinformation regarding this matter. He reiterated that the allegations were untrue and urged everyone to stop circulating baseless rumors.

This clarification aims to put an end to speculation and reinforce the strong personal and professional relationship between the families of Soundarya and Mohan Babu.

