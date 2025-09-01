LIVE TV
Who Was S.S David? Filmmaker, Who Directed Jaihind, Passes Away At 55

Who Was S.S David? Filmmaker, Who Directed Jaihind, Passes Away At 55

Kannada director and writer S.S. David, known for classics like ‘Jaihind’ and ‘Police Story,’ passed away at 55 after a sudden heart attack. His unclaimed body awaits family in Bengaluru as the film industry mourns a versatile talent and remembers his lasting cinematic contributions

S.S. David dies at 55 (Pc: Youtube)
S.S. David dies at 55 (Pc: Youtube)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 1, 2025 18:21:00 IST

The Kannada film industry is going through a crisis with the early demise of a director and writer-the prolific talent S.S.David, who passed away rather suddenly with heart attack at age 55.

Known well for the contributions he made in the 90s, his absence is felt even more in a gradually optimistic industry he helped build with tight narratives and assorted talent. His legacy is found within the scripts and directorial undertakings that once attracted audiences and peers.

The Man Behind the Camera: A Filmography Retrospective

S.S. David, as a director, and, significantly, as a screenwriter of much distinction, has contributed exciting stories and memorable dialogues to many hit films. Noteworthy among his directorial works are ‘Jaihind’ and ‘Dhairya,’ which went far ahead in earning him respect.

But the reach of his influence was far from limited just to directing. Writing for movies such as ‘Police Story,’ ‘Agni IPS,’ and ‘Thirupathi,’ he proved his worth in creating entertaining and captivating screenplays. His diverse talents are also reflected in his acting roles, thus making him an extremely versatile personality in the Kannada film industry.

An Unclaimed Body: Awaiting Family

The unfortunate circumstances surrounding David’s demise are compounded by his funeral arrangements now being delayed. Apparently, the immediate family, including his sister, cannot travel to Bengaluru to claim his body.

The police have confirmed that his corpse has been transferred to Victoria Hospital and that it will not be released until clear instructions arrive from his relatives or they come in person. This has left the film fraternity, which has been offering condolences, in solemn frustration awaiting a final settlement.

