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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

Suneil Anand, actor, filmmaker, and son of iconic Bollywood star Dev Anand, passed away in London at the age of 70 following a sudden heart attack. Here is a look at his life, career, and family legacy.

Suneil Anand, Image Credits- X
Suneil Anand, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 19:28 IST

Suneil Anand, the only son of the Hindi cinema’s legend Dev Anand and veteran actress Kalpana Kartik, has passed away in London at the age of 70.

In the sad turn of events, Suneil took his last breath in the same hospital where his father passed away in December 2011. The tragic news of his death was confirmed was his family who had requested privacy as they are shook by the loss

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What Was Suneil Anand’s Cause Of Death?

Suneil Anand has unfortunately suffered a serious heart attack in London. He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors tried to revive him, but he did not survive.

The news was shared by Mr. Anand’s niece, Gini Narang (Devina Anand’s daughter):

“We share the news of Suneil Anand’s passing with deep sadness. We are immensely grateful for the love, prayers, and support from everyone during this difficult time, and we kindly request privacy for our family as we grieve.”

Statement from the Anand family

Who Are Suneil Anand’s Family Members?

Suneil belonged to one of Indian cinema’s most legendary filmmaking dynasties—the Anand family.

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 30, 1956, Suneil was the son of Bollywood icon Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik (Mona Singha). His mother, now 94, currently resides in Ooty.

He is survived by his sister, Devina Anand as Suneil chose to stay single throughout his life and did not get married.

What Was Suneil Anand’s Career In Bollywood?

Suneil received his education in the field of business administration from American University in Washington, D.C., but he returned to India to become a film actor through his father’s banner of films, Navketan Films.

Film Acting Career and First Role

Suneil’s first movie role was that of the main actor in the 1984 film Anand Aur Anand with Dev Anand along with other actors like Smita Patil and Raakhee. He went on to play lead roles in action movies like Car Thief in 1986 and Main Tere Liye in 1988.

Movies Directed and Wing Tsun Art

As a practitioner of Wing Tsun martial art in Hong Kong, Suneil made his directorial debut in the year 2001 with the movie named Master which had an action theme related to martial arts. In recent years, he has been working on international productions where he directed an Indo-American cross-over action movie called Vagator Mixer.

After the death of Dev Anand in 2011, Suneil took control of Navketan Films.

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Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

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Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

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Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

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Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained
Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained
Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained
Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

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