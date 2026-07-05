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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Teejan Bai? All About The Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Maestro Who Died At 70

Who Was Teejan Bai? All About The Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Maestro Who Died At 70

Legendary Pandavani maestro and Padma Vibhushan recipient Teejan Bai passed away at AIIMS Raipur on July 5, 2026, at the age of 70. The iconic folk artist revolutionized Chhattisgarh's traditional performing arts, breaking rigid gender barriers to take the Mahabharata to global stages.

Teejan Bai, Image Credits- X
Teejan Bai, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 17:52 IST

The world of Indian folk art has indeed lost one of its greatest legends. Teejan Bai, the great maestro of Pandavani art who defied the traditional norms of society to bring Indian folk performing arts to the world platform, breathed her up to date on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur. She was 70 years old. The well-known singer had been battling several health problems and was hospitalized at AIIMS on May 27 due to breathing problems. She underwent intensive treatment and resuscitation but died anticipated to cardiac arrest. 

Who was Teejan Bai?

Born on April 24 , 1956, in the narrow village of Ganiyari chummy to Bhilai, Teejan Bai was a member of the Pardhi community. She came from very small origins but managed to make her mark in India as a very notable folk artist. Teejan Bai was a pioneer in Pandavani, which is an art form practiced in Chhattisgarh where stories from the great Indian epic of Mahabharata were enacted and narrated using music. With merely a basic tambura and an almighty voice, Teejan Bai was capable of effortlessly assuming the roles of many contrasting characters such as Bhima, Arjuna, and Draupadi. 

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How did she change the Pandavani art form?

Prior to the innovations brought about by Teejan Bai, women would merely be allowed to sing in the Vedamati genre, which meant that they had to sing while seated all the time. Teejan Bai broke all such conventions by embracing the extremely high octane Kapalik genre, in which the performer has to dance, enact rough battle scenes and give almighty narratives. She normative stiff opposition whenever she performed in public. At merely 12 years old, she had been married but normative vituperative criticism and ostracization from her society because she wanted to pursue an art form that was practiced largely by males. 

How did she become a global cultural icon?

Teejan Bai made her first performance on stage when she was merely 13 years old. She was then discovered by the notable actor Habib Tanvir who became helpful in making her achieve national fame. Over a period of many years of singing, Teejan Bai sang in easily over 1 ,000 performances in India and around the world. As an ethnic icon, Teejan Bai performed the easy ethnic traditions of Chhattisgarh on the global stage in Europe, Asia, and North America and was honoured around the world, including the Fukuoka Prize in Japan in 2018. 

What awards and honours did Teejan Bai receive?

In recognition of her extraordinary artistic dedication, lifelong practice, and preservation of Indian folk heritage, she was honoured with some of the nation’s highest civilian accolades:

  • Padma Shri (1987/1988)

  • Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1995)

  • Padma Bhushan (2003)

  • Padma Vibhushan (2019) — India’s second-highest civilian honour

  • Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship

After the announcement of her death, several obvious national figures shared their abstruse grief about her death. According to the president of India, Droupadi Murmu, she was easily noted for her unparalleled presentation style, which made the story of Mahabharata come alive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her death as “an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture.” 

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Who Was Teejan Bai? All About The Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Maestro Who Died At 70
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Who Was Teejan Bai? All About The Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Maestro Who Died At 70
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