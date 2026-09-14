Who Was The Mystery Girl With Elvish Yadav At His Birthday Bash? Viral Videos Spark Curiosity

Elvish Yadav’s birthday celebration in Mumbai has become a talking point online after videos from the party showed the YouTuber leaving the venue with a woman whose face was largely hidden from the cameras.

The celebration brought together several familiar names from television and the entertainment industry, including Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Isha Malviya, RJ Mahvash, Arjun Bijlani, Orry and others.

Elvish Yadav Spotted Leaving Party With Mystery Woman

Videos from the night show Elvish dressed casually in black as he walked out of the venue alongside the unidentified woman. She appeared to shield her face from the paparazzi, immediately drawing attention to the spotting.

In another clip, the two were seen leaving in Elvish’s car, with the woman again attempting to keep her face away from the cameras.

Social media users have since been curious about her identity. Some reports have identified the woman as content creator Ifa Khair, who was also present at the birthday celebration. However, neither Elvish nor Khair has publicly confirmed any relationship between them. The spotting, therefore, remains just that, with no confirmation of a romantic connection.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Who Is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish rose to nationwide fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, becoming the first wildcard contestant to win a Bigg Boss title. He subsequently appeared in shows including MTV Roadies XX, Laughter Chefs and Playground, further expanding his television presence.

Interestingly, speculation around Elvish’s personal life is not new. During his Bigg Boss OTT 2 stint, he was repeatedly questioned about a “mystery girl”, although he later played down the speculation.

Elvish Yadav’s Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff

On the professional front, Elvish is now moving into Bollywood. He has begun filming an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza, alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee. The project went on floors on August 1 and marks the first production under Viccky Jain’s VJ Frames banner.

Elvish has described the role as a significant one, making the film an important next step in his transition from digital creator and reality-show personality to mainstream actor.