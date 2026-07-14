Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

For Bollywood lovers, Mannat is nothing but the supreme shrine of stardom an extravagant building overlooking the ocean, standing majestically by the Bandra Bandstand, from where Shah Rukh Khan waves to his countless fans. However, much before the king of Bollywood got possession of this multi-million-dollar property, Mannat was an old mansion that held the prestige of royalty, Gujrati trade, and architectural restoration.

The history of Mannat goes back almost a hundred years, with several court cases, Grade III heritage status, and, more recently, a very controversial Supreme Court case.

Who was the original owner of Mannat?

History of Mannat traces its roots to 1914. The land was commissioned in its early stages by Maharaja Vijay Sen of Mandi (a princely state located in current day Himachal Pradesh). He had erected an exquisite neoclassical style villa on the premises as a luxurious gift for his wife. Built to overlook the Arabian Sea, the magnificent royal residence was christened Villa Vienna.

Many years after that, the property had passed into different hands when the Gujarati entrepreneur Nariman K. Dubash had acquired it. Over several decades, the Dubash family resided in the property while retaining the elegance of the structure’s original vintage appeal. During their time, it was here that a talented actor from Delhi first laid eyes on the property.

How did Shah Rukh Khan purchase his iconic home?

In the shooting process of his movie Yes Boss in 1997, Shah Rukh Khan was fascinated with the neoclassical columns of Villa Vienna. Coming from Delhi, he had grown up with the idea of large kothis (bungalows) and was always uncomfortable with the cramped flat system prevalent in Mumbai.

After his mother-in-law gently made him realize that he was bringing up his family in a humble flat, SRK decided to purchase a bungalow.

By the year 2001, he began talks with Nariman Dubash. Finally, the actor purchased this house for around ₹13.32 crore – which, as he himself claims, is the costliest thing in his life. While originally the actor intended to name this place Jannat, after seeing the success of his career and family after buying this mansion, he finally named it Mannat (meaning a vow or answer to a prayer).

What is the heritage status and estimated worth of Mannat?

Currently, the estimated value of Mannat is ₹200 crore. This mansion spans across a large area of 27,000 square feet and is a six-story building that has features such as a personal movie theatre, gymnasium, library, and a deck facing the sea.

But conducting the structural modifications of the property is extremely difficult. Mannat falls under the Category-III Heritage Building according to the classification by the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai. It helps in maintaining the structural stability of the property. Although the Khans have built a modern high-rise addition behind the original bungalow, they cannot modify or demolish its white-columned exterior facade without obtaining proper permission.

What is the Supreme Court row surrounding Mannat?

The Mannat area has time and again comes under the scanner of many civic activists, resulting in heated legal arguments concerning urban planning and the CRZ.

The latest case was referred to the Supreme Court of India in the beginning of 2026. An environmentalist from the locality, named Santosh Daundkar, filed a petition against the clearance given to the celebrity in regard to the construction of two more floors (that make up the duplex) on the already constructed building having six floors.

For Shah Rukh Khan, this was a big boon, as the appeal was rejected by a Supreme Court bench. This was done after affirming the NGT’s judgment of quashing the petition. It was observed that:

The land in question lies within CRZ-II, which permits construction of residential structures only in an upward direction from the roadside portion of the existing roads.

The expansion plan had been duly sanctioned by MCGM.

No encroachment of new CRZ areas has taken place through horizontal expansion.

There were questions raised about the intentions of the petitioner by the Chief Justice.



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