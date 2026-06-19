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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The Real-Life Lavani Legend Shraddha Kapoor Plays In Eetha

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The Real-Life Lavani Legend Shraddha Kapoor Plays In Eetha

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has sparked fresh curiosity about Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk performers. Revered as the "Tamasha Empress", Vithabai's life was marked by extraordinary talent, relentless struggle and an unwavering commitment to her art.

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? (Photo: X)
Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 18:12 IST

The leaked first look of Eetha has put the spotlight back on a name that holds legendary status in Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition: Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. While many younger audiences are discovering her through Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming biopic, Vithabai was already a towering figure in the world of Tamasha and Lavani decades before Bollywood decided to tell her story. Often referred to as the “Tamasha Samradni” or “Empress of Tamasha”, she transformed a regional folk art into a cultural phenomenon and inspired generations of performers.

With Eetha bringing her life back into public conversation, here’s a closer look at the woman whose story continues to resonate more than two decades after her death.

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Born on July 1, 1935, in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Vithabai belonged to a family deeply rooted in folk performance traditions. Her father, Bhau Bapu Narayangaonkar, ran a Tamasha troupe, exposing her to music, dance and theatre from a very young age.  Unlike many performers who received formal training, Vithabai learned by observing the artists around her. Growing up amid travelling performances, she absorbed various folk forms, including Lavani, Gavlan and Bhedik songs, eventually emerging as one of the most recognisable faces in Maharashtra’s cultural landscape.

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Her career would go on to span decades, making her one of the most influential performers in the history of Tamasha.

What Made Vithabai A Legend?

To understand Vithabai’s significance, it is important to understand Tamasha itself. Tamasha is a traditional folk theatre form from Maharashtra that combines music, dance, storytelling and dramatic performances. Lavani, known for its energetic rhythm and expressive storytelling, became one of its most popular elements. Historically, women performers occupied a central place in Tamasha, helping distinguish it from many other traditional theatre forms in India.

Vithabai became one of the art form’s brightest stars during a period when folk performers often struggled for recognition and financial stability. Her stage presence, singing ability and commanding performances earned her a devoted following across Maharashtra. Fans eventually began calling her the “Tamasha Empress,” a title that stayed with her throughout her career.

Is It True That Vithabai Performed While In Labour?

Perhaps the most famous story associated with Vithabai is also the one that has inspired a key sequence in Eetha. According to widely documented accounts, Vithabai was nine months pregnant when she continued performing for a packed audience. During the show, she went into labour. She reportedly stepped backstage, delivered her baby, and prepared to return to the performance. When the audience learned what had happened, they applauded her dedication and urged her to rest.

Over the years, the incident became symbolic of her extraordinary commitment to her craft and remains one of the most discussed episodes from her life.

What Recognition Did She Receive?

Vithabai’s contribution to folk art earned her national recognition. She received honours from the President of India in 1957 and again in 1990 for her work in preserving and promoting the Tamasha and Lavani traditions. Her influence was so significant that the Maharashtra government later instituted the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award to honour artists who have contributed to the preservation of Tamasha.

Despite the acclaim, reports suggest that Vithabai faced financial difficulties later in life, highlighting the challenges many folk artists continue to encounter despite their cultural contributions.

Why Is Vithabai Trending Again?

The renewed interest stems from Eetha, director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming biographical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film is expected to chronicle Vithabai’s life from the 1940s to the 1990s, exploring both her rise to fame and the struggles she endured behind the spotlight. The recently leaked first look, which recreates the iconic pregnancy-and-performance episode, has already generated significant buzz online.

For many viewers, Eetha may serve as their introduction to Vithabai Narayangaonkar. For Maharashtra’s folk-art community, however, she remains much more than a film character; she is a cultural icon whose legacy continues to define Tamasha and Lavani even today.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shinde Reignites TV Industry Row, Calls Some Producers ‘White-Collar Mafia’: ‘I’d Rather Sell Vegetables…’

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Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The Real-Life Lavani Legend Shraddha Kapoor Plays In Eetha
Tags: EethaMarathi Cultureshraddha kapoorVithabai Narayangaonkar

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Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The Real-Life Lavani Legend Shraddha Kapoor Plays In Eetha
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