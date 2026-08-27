Who Was Yayoi Kusama? Infinity Mirror Rooms Artist Dies At 97, Leaving Behind A Radical Art Legacy

Yayoi Kusama Death: The Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who became famous in the contemporary art scene through her polka dot motifs, pumpkins and mesmerizing Infinity Mirror Rooms, passed away at the age of 97.

Yayoi Kusama breathed her last breath on 14th August, 2026, in a Tokyo hospital. The official confirmation of her demise came from her studio and the Yayoi Kusama Museum. Till now, there has been no disclosure regarding any medical reason for her death. It is reported that she had been painting till her last days, marking the end of a career spanning over seven decades.

Yayoi Kusama Death: What Was Her Cause Of Death?

After the news of her death came out, people became increasingly interested in learning about Yayoi Kusama’s cause of death and what had transpired in her last days. However, no specific information about the actual cause of her death was disclosed by either the museum or her studio.

Despite being elderly, Yayoi continued to work tirelessly up to the end of her life. It is claimed that up to when she passed away, she was still painting.

Yayoi Kusama Age: How Old Was The Japanese Artist?

At the time of Yayoi Kusama’s death, she was 97 years old. Yayoi Kusama was born in Matsumoto, Japan, on March 22, 1929. While still young, Kusama started showing interest in drawing. Kusama revealed that she had hallucinations about flowers, spots, and repeated patterns. Those hallucinations turned into the artistic language that Kusama was known for.

Kusama had a difficult childhood because her family did not encourage her artistic dreams. Still, Kusama went on to study traditional Japanese painting, and then, later on, in the 1950s, she moved to America.

Who Was Yayoi Kusama?

Kusama relocated to New York in 1957 and joined the city’s avant-garde art scene at a time when Pop Art, Minimalism, and performance art were changing fast. Kusama’s early Yayoi Kusama art pieces consisted of large canvasses that featured patterns created from endless loops and repeats known as the Infinity Nets.

Kusama was not a part of any particular artistic movement in her lifetime as her work had influences from surrealist, minimalist and Pop Art, but her work featuring dots, mirrored spaces and repetitive designs had a distinctively unique look.

After returning to Japan in 1973, Kusama vanished from the American art scene for a long time. In the late 1970s, Kusama voluntarily admitted herself to a psychiatric institution in Tokyo and has been staying there while continuing to work from a studio nearby. She later made a remarkable comeback on the global stage, especially from late 1980s.

Why Were Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms So Famous?

For millions of visitors, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms represented a point of entry into her artistic world. It combines mirrors, light installations, sculptures and other elements which make visitors feel like the space in the room extends infinitely in all directions. Visitors become part of the artwork themselves, seeing their own reflection in the mirror space.

Yayoi Kusama started working on her mirror environments in the 1960s decades before social media became widespread. Later on, the “Infinity Mirror Rooms” exhibitions at such major museums as The Broad in Los Angeles, Tate Modern in London and Hirshhorn in Washington became extremely popular, attracting long lines of people wanting to see the exhibition. “Infinity Mirror Rooms” became especially popular in the Instagram era, giving more exposure to Yayoi Kusama’s work among people who might not have been following contemporary art.

But “Infinity Mirror Rooms” were more than just visually appealing installations. The theme of infinity, repetition and “dissolution of the self” was something Kusama had been working on throughout her career.

Yayoi Kusama Prints, Pumpkins And Polka Dots Became Global Symbols

While the Infinity Rooms became increasingly popular with collectors, Yayoi Kusama’s printmaking and painting continued to flourish. The polka dots that she was known for appeared on just about anything she did, paintings, sculptures, rooms, clothing, and huge pumpkins. The pumpkin, in fact, is another iconic image connected to Kusama.

The rise of Kusama’s art market paralleled her international success. In 2022, one of Kusama’s paintings was sold for $10.5 million. That speaks volumes about how far Kusama’s career had come from her difficult financial times in New York. Not only was Kusama able to become famous internationally, but she managed to enter into fashion and popular culture. Kusama created a collaboration with Louis Vuitton, while her polka dots appeared on purses, clothes, and commercial installations worldwide.

The ability to do that made Kusama a rare contemporary artist who can get major retrospective shows at museums while still being recognizable outside the art world.

How Yayoi Kusama Turned Hallucinations Into Art

Many of the works by Yayoi Kusama were strongly influenced by hallucinations that she said she had experienced from childhood. According to Kusama, hallucinations involved patterns multiplying and objects seeming to be speaking to her or repeating themselves over and over again. Instead of removing herself from such experiences, Yayoi created them through paintings, sculptures and installations.

Repetition served as both an artistic technique and, according to her statements, a means of coping with psychological stress. Kusama experienced mental difficulties for many years of her life, but continued to create a large amount of work from the studio that was located close to the psychiatric institution where she lived.

Yayoi Kusama’s Art Legacy Went Far Beyond Polka Dots

The popularity that Yayoi Kusama enjoyed towards the end of her life makes it easy to overlook just how groundbreaking her career was. She entered the avant-garde art world in New York as a young woman from Japan in the 1950s, conducted shocking performances in the 1960s, challenged conventional notions of sexuality and warfare, and experimented with immersion techniques well before such exhibitions became blockbuster exhibitions in museums.

She participated in the representation of Japan at the Venice Biennale in 1993 and then won some of the greatest cultural awards available in the country. The Yayoi Kusama Museum was established specifically for her in Tokyo in 2017. In addition, she showed how peculiar the cycles of artistic appreciation can be. For many years, Kusama was almost an obscure artist who later in life became one of the most commercially successful and photographed artists in the world.

With the passing of Yayoi Kusama at the age of 97, the Infinity Mirror Rooms, prints, pumpkins, and polka dots have become immediately recognizable. However, underneath their colourful exteriors lies a career of much more serious nature – fear, repetition, identity, psychological disturbances, mortality, and disappearance into infinity.

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