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Home > Entertainment News > Who Won The Oscar For Best Actor The Year You Were Born? Full List From 1929 To 2026

Who Won The Oscar For Best Actor The Year You Were Born? Full List From 1929 To 2026

From Emil Jannings in 1929 to Michael B. Jordan’s historic 2026 victory for Sinners, explore the definitive list of every Best Actor winner in Academy Awards history, complete with records and key milestones.

Michael B Jordan, Image Credits- IMDb
Michael B Jordan, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 17:04 IST

Best Actor Oscar winners list: Since Emil Jannings won the first-ever Oscar for Best Actor in 1929, during a time when Hollywood had just started dabbling in talking movies, to Michael B. Jordan’s stellar double performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners winning the Best Actor accolade at the 98th Academy Awards, there has been much history made by actors in 98 years.

In almost a hundred years, just 87 men have managed to clinch the coveted Best Actor Oscar award.

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1920s & 1930s: The Silent Era to Pre-War Classics

Ceremony

Year

Winner

Film

1st

1927/28

Emil Jannings

The Last Command / The Way of All Flesh

2nd

1928/29

Warner Baxter

In Old Arizona

3rd

1929/30

George Arliss

Disraeli

4th

1930/31

Lionel Barrymore

A Free Soul

5th

1931/32

Wallace Beery (Tie)

Fredric March (Tie)

The Champ

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

6th

1932/33

Charles Laughton

The Private Life of Henry VIII

7th

1934

Clark Gable

It Happened One Night

8th

1935

Victor McLaglen

The Informer

9th

1936

Paul Muni

The Story of Louis Pasteur

10th

1937

Spencer Tracy

Captains Courageous

11th

1938

Spencer Tracy

Boys Town

12th

1939

Robert Donat

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

1940s & 1950s: The Golden Age of Hollywood

Ceremony

Year

Winner

Film

13th

1940

James Stewart

The Philadelphia Story

14th

1941

Gary Cooper

Sergeant York

15th

1942

James Cagney

Yankee Doodle Dandy

16th

1943

Paul Lukas

Watch on the Rhine

17th

1944

Bing Crosby

Going My Way

18th

1945

Ray Milland

The Lost Weekend

19th

1946

Fredric March

The Best Years of Our Lives

20th

1947

Ronald Colman

A Double Life

21st

1948

Laurence Olivier

Hamlet

22nd

1949

Broderick Crawford

All the King’s Men

23rd

1950

José Ferrer

Cyrano de Bergerac

24th

1951

Humphrey Bogart

The African Queen

25th

1952

Gary Cooper

High Noon

26th

1953

William Holden

Stalag 17

27th

1954

Marlon Brando

On the Waterfront

28th

1955

Ernest Borgnine

Marty

29th

1956

Yul Brynner

The King and I

30th

1957

Alec Guinness

The Bridge on the River Kwai

31st

1958

David Niven

Separate Tables

32nd

1959

Charlton Heston

Ben-Hur

1960s & 1970s: New Hollywood and Cultural Shifts

Ceremony

Year

Winner

Film

33rd

1960

Burt Lancaster

Elmer Gantry

34th

1961

Maximilian Schell

Judgment at Nuremberg

35th

1962

Gregory Peck

To Kill a Mockingbird

36th

1963

Sidney Poitier

Lilies of the Field

37th

1964

Rex Harrison

My Fair Lady

38th

1965

Lee Marvin

Cat Ballou

39th

1966

Paul Scofield

A Man for All Seasons

40th

1967

Rod Steiger

In the Heat of the Night

41st

1968

Cliff Robertson

Charly

42nd

1969

John Wayne

True Grit

43rd

1970

George C. Scott

Patton

44th

1971

Gene Hackman

The French Connection

45th

1972

Marlon Brando

The Godfather

46th

1973

Jack Lemmon

Save the Tiger

47th

1974

Art Carney

Harry and Tonto

48th

1975

Jack Nicholson

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

49th

1976

Peter Finch

Network

50th

1977

Richard Dreyfuss

The Goodbye Girl

51st

1978

Jon Voight

Coming Home

52nd

1979

Dustin Hoffman

Kramer vs. Kramer

1980s & 1990s: Modern Masterpieces and Method Acting

Ceremony

Year

Winner

Film

53rd

1980

Robert De Niro

Raging Bull

54th

1981

Henry Fonda

On Golden Pond

55th

1982

Ben Kingsley

Gandhi

56th

1983

Robert Duvall

Tender Mercies

57th

1984

F. Murray Abraham

Amadeus

58th

1985

William Hurt

Kiss of the Spider Woman

59th

1986

Paul Newman

The Color of Money

60th

1987

Michael Douglas

Wall Street

61st

1988

Dustin Hoffman

Rain Man

62nd

1989

Daniel Day-Lewis

My Left Foot

63rd

1990

Jeremy Irons

Reversal of Fortune

64th

1991

Anthony Hopkins

The Silence of the Lambs

65th

1992

Al Pacino

Scent of a Woman

66th

1993

Tom Hanks

Philadelphia

67th

1994

Tom Hanks

Forrest Gump

68th

1995

Nicolas Cage

Leaving Las Vegas

69th

1996

Geoffrey Rush

Shine

70th

1997

Jack Nicholson

As Good as It Gets

71st

1998

Roberto Benigni

Life Is Beautiful

72nd

1999

Kevin Spacey

American Beauty

2000s & 2010s: Global Cinema and Modern Greats

Ceremony

Year

Winner

Film

73rd

2000

Russell Crowe

Gladiator

74th

2001

Denzel Washington

Training Day

75th

2002

Adrien Brody

The Pianist

76th

2003

Sean Penn

Mystic River

77th

2004

Jamie Foxx

Ray

78th

2005

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Capote

79th

2006

Forest Whitaker

The Last King of Scotland

80th

2007

Daniel Day-Lewis

There Will Be Blood

81st

2008

Sean Penn

Milk

82nd

2009

Jeff Bridges

Crazy Heart

83rd

2010

Colin Firth

The King’s Speech

84th

2011

Jean Dujardin

The Artist

85th

2012

Daniel Day-Lewis

Lincoln

86th

2013

Matthew McConaughey

Dallas Buyers Club

87th

2014

Eddie Redmayne

The Theory of Everything

88th

2015

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Revenant

89th

2016

Casey Affleck

Manchester by the Sea

90th

2017

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour

91st

2018

Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody

92nd

2019

Joaquin Phoenix

Joker

2020s: The Streaming Era to Recent History

Ceremony

Year

Winner

Film

93rd

2020

Anthony Hopkins

The Father

94th

2021

Will Smith

King Richard

95th

2022

Brendan Fraser

The Whale

96th

2023

Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer

97th

2024

Adrien Brody

The Brutalist

98th

2025

Michael B. Jordan

Sinners

 

Which Actors Have Won Best Actor Multiple Times?

Winning a single Academy Award represents the pinnacle of a Hollywood career, but a select group of performers managed to repeat the feat across different decades:

  • 3 Wins: Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln)

  • 2 Wins: Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront, The Godfather)

  • 2 Wins: Jack Nicholson (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good as It Gets)

  • 2 Wins: Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump)

  • 2 Wins: Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs, The Father)

  • 2 Wins: Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The Brutalist)

  • 2 Wins: Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk)

  • 2 Wins: Dustin Hoffman (Kramer vs. Kramer, Rain Man)

  • 2 Wins: Gary Cooper (Sergeant York, High Noon)

  • 2 Wins: Spencer Tracy (Captains Courageous, Boys Town)

  • 2 Wins: Fredric March (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Best Years of Our Lives)

ALSO READ: Meet Aahaan Tandon, The Young Designer Behind Christopher Nolan’s Handcrafted Ajrakh Tie At The Odyssey Premiere

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Who Won The Oscar For Best Actor The Year You Were Born? Full List From 1929 To 2026
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