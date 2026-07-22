Who Won The Oscar For Best Actor The Year You Were Born? Full List From 1929 To 2026

Best Actor Oscar winners list: Since Emil Jannings won the first-ever Oscar for Best Actor in 1929, during a time when Hollywood had just started dabbling in talking movies, to Michael B. Jordan’s stellar double performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners winning the Best Actor accolade at the 98th Academy Awards, there has been much history made by actors in 98 years.

In almost a hundred years, just 87 men have managed to clinch the coveted Best Actor Oscar award.



1920s & 1930s: The Silent Era to Pre-War Classics

Ceremony Year Winner Film 1st 1927/28 Emil Jannings The Last Command / The Way of All Flesh 2nd 1928/29 Warner Baxter In Old Arizona 3rd 1929/30 George Arliss Disraeli 4th 1930/31 Lionel Barrymore A Free Soul 5th 1931/32 Wallace Beery (Tie) Fredric March (Tie) The Champ Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 6th 1932/33 Charles Laughton The Private Life of Henry VIII 7th 1934 Clark Gable It Happened One Night 8th 1935 Victor McLaglen The Informer 9th 1936 Paul Muni The Story of Louis Pasteur 10th 1937 Spencer Tracy Captains Courageous 11th 1938 Spencer Tracy Boys Town 12th 1939 Robert Donat Goodbye, Mr. Chips

1940s & 1950s: The Golden Age of Hollywood

Ceremony Year Winner Film 13th 1940 James Stewart The Philadelphia Story 14th 1941 Gary Cooper Sergeant York 15th 1942 James Cagney Yankee Doodle Dandy 16th 1943 Paul Lukas Watch on the Rhine 17th 1944 Bing Crosby Going My Way 18th 1945 Ray Milland The Lost Weekend 19th 1946 Fredric March The Best Years of Our Lives 20th 1947 Ronald Colman A Double Life 21st 1948 Laurence Olivier Hamlet 22nd 1949 Broderick Crawford All the King’s Men 23rd 1950 José Ferrer Cyrano de Bergerac 24th 1951 Humphrey Bogart The African Queen 25th 1952 Gary Cooper High Noon 26th 1953 William Holden Stalag 17 27th 1954 Marlon Brando On the Waterfront 28th 1955 Ernest Borgnine Marty 29th 1956 Yul Brynner The King and I 30th 1957 Alec Guinness The Bridge on the River Kwai 31st 1958 David Niven Separate Tables 32nd 1959 Charlton Heston Ben-Hur

1960s & 1970s: New Hollywood and Cultural Shifts

Ceremony Year Winner Film 33rd 1960 Burt Lancaster Elmer Gantry 34th 1961 Maximilian Schell Judgment at Nuremberg 35th 1962 Gregory Peck To Kill a Mockingbird 36th 1963 Sidney Poitier Lilies of the Field 37th 1964 Rex Harrison My Fair Lady 38th 1965 Lee Marvin Cat Ballou 39th 1966 Paul Scofield A Man for All Seasons 40th 1967 Rod Steiger In the Heat of the Night 41st 1968 Cliff Robertson Charly 42nd 1969 John Wayne True Grit 43rd 1970 George C. Scott Patton 44th 1971 Gene Hackman The French Connection 45th 1972 Marlon Brando The Godfather 46th 1973 Jack Lemmon Save the Tiger 47th 1974 Art Carney Harry and Tonto 48th 1975 Jack Nicholson One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 49th 1976 Peter Finch Network 50th 1977 Richard Dreyfuss The Goodbye Girl 51st 1978 Jon Voight Coming Home 52nd 1979 Dustin Hoffman Kramer vs. Kramer

1980s & 1990s: Modern Masterpieces and Method Acting

Ceremony Year Winner Film 53rd 1980 Robert De Niro Raging Bull 54th 1981 Henry Fonda On Golden Pond 55th 1982 Ben Kingsley Gandhi 56th 1983 Robert Duvall Tender Mercies 57th 1984 F. Murray Abraham Amadeus 58th 1985 William Hurt Kiss of the Spider Woman 59th 1986 Paul Newman The Color of Money 60th 1987 Michael Douglas Wall Street 61st 1988 Dustin Hoffman Rain Man 62nd 1989 Daniel Day-Lewis My Left Foot 63rd 1990 Jeremy Irons Reversal of Fortune 64th 1991 Anthony Hopkins The Silence of the Lambs 65th 1992 Al Pacino Scent of a Woman 66th 1993 Tom Hanks Philadelphia 67th 1994 Tom Hanks Forrest Gump 68th 1995 Nicolas Cage Leaving Las Vegas 69th 1996 Geoffrey Rush Shine 70th 1997 Jack Nicholson As Good as It Gets 71st 1998 Roberto Benigni Life Is Beautiful 72nd 1999 Kevin Spacey American Beauty

2000s & 2010s: Global Cinema and Modern Greats

Ceremony Year Winner Film 73rd 2000 Russell Crowe Gladiator 74th 2001 Denzel Washington Training Day 75th 2002 Adrien Brody The Pianist 76th 2003 Sean Penn Mystic River 77th 2004 Jamie Foxx Ray 78th 2005 Philip Seymour Hoffman Capote 79th 2006 Forest Whitaker The Last King of Scotland 80th 2007 Daniel Day-Lewis There Will Be Blood 81st 2008 Sean Penn Milk 82nd 2009 Jeff Bridges Crazy Heart 83rd 2010 Colin Firth The King’s Speech 84th 2011 Jean Dujardin The Artist 85th 2012 Daniel Day-Lewis Lincoln 86th 2013 Matthew McConaughey Dallas Buyers Club 87th 2014 Eddie Redmayne The Theory of Everything 88th 2015 Leonardo DiCaprio The Revenant 89th 2016 Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea 90th 2017 Gary Oldman Darkest Hour 91st 2018 Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody 92nd 2019 Joaquin Phoenix Joker

2020s: The Streaming Era to Recent History

Ceremony Year Winner Film 93rd 2020 Anthony Hopkins The Father 94th 2021 Will Smith King Richard 95th 2022 Brendan Fraser The Whale 96th 2023 Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer 97th 2024 Adrien Brody The Brutalist 98th 2025 Michael B. Jordan Sinners

Which Actors Have Won Best Actor Multiple Times?

Winning a single Academy Award represents the pinnacle of a Hollywood career, but a select group of performers managed to repeat the feat across different decades:

3 Wins: Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln)

2 Wins: Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront, The Godfather)

2 Wins: Jack Nicholson (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good as It Gets)

2 Wins: Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump)

2 Wins: Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs, The Father)

2 Wins: Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The Brutalist)

2 Wins: Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk)

2 Wins: Dustin Hoffman (Kramer vs. Kramer, Rain Man)

2 Wins: Gary Cooper (Sergeant York, High Noon)

2 Wins: Spencer Tracy (Captains Courageous, Boys Town)

2 Wins: Fredric March (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Best Years of Our Lives)

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