Who Won The Oscar For Best Actor The Year You Were Born? Full List From 1929 To 2026

Best Actor Oscar winners list: Since Emil Jannings won the first-ever Oscar for Best Actor in 1929, during a time when Hollywood had just started dabbling in talking movies, to Michael B. Jordan’s stellar double performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners winning the Best Actor accolade at the 98th Academy Awards, there has been much history made by actors in 98 years.
In almost a hundred years, just 87 men have managed to clinch the coveted Best Actor Oscar award.
1920s & 1930s: The Silent Era to Pre-War Classics
|
Ceremony
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Film
|
1st
|
1927/28
|
Emil Jannings
|
The Last Command / The Way of All Flesh
|
2nd
|
1928/29
|
Warner Baxter
|
In Old Arizona
|
3rd
|
1929/30
|
George Arliss
|
Disraeli
|
4th
|
1930/31
|
Lionel Barrymore
|
A Free Soul
|
5th
|
1931/32
|
Wallace Beery (Tie)
Fredric March (Tie)
|
The Champ
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
|
6th
|
1932/33
|
Charles Laughton
|
The Private Life of Henry VIII
|
7th
|
1934
|
Clark Gable
|
It Happened One Night
|
8th
|
1935
|
Victor McLaglen
|
The Informer
|
9th
|
1936
|
Paul Muni
|
The Story of Louis Pasteur
|
10th
|
1937
|
Spencer Tracy
|
Captains Courageous
|
11th
|
1938
|
Spencer Tracy
|
Boys Town
|
12th
|
1939
|
Robert Donat
|
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
1940s & 1950s: The Golden Age of Hollywood
|
Ceremony
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Film
|
13th
|
1940
|
James Stewart
|
The Philadelphia Story
|
14th
|
1941
|
Gary Cooper
|
Sergeant York
|
15th
|
1942
|
James Cagney
|
Yankee Doodle Dandy
|
16th
|
1943
|
Paul Lukas
|
Watch on the Rhine
|
17th
|
1944
|
Bing Crosby
|
Going My Way
|
18th
|
1945
|
Ray Milland
|
The Lost Weekend
|
19th
|
1946
|
Fredric March
|
The Best Years of Our Lives
|
20th
|
1947
|
Ronald Colman
|
A Double Life
|
21st
|
1948
|
Laurence Olivier
|
Hamlet
|
22nd
|
1949
|
Broderick Crawford
|
All the King’s Men
|
23rd
|
1950
|
José Ferrer
|
Cyrano de Bergerac
|
24th
|
1951
|
Humphrey Bogart
|
The African Queen
|
25th
|
1952
|
Gary Cooper
|
High Noon
|
26th
|
1953
|
William Holden
|
Stalag 17
|
27th
|
1954
|
Marlon Brando
|
On the Waterfront
|
28th
|
1955
|
Ernest Borgnine
|
Marty
|
29th
|
1956
|
Yul Brynner
|
The King and I
|
30th
|
1957
|
Alec Guinness
|
The Bridge on the River Kwai
|
31st
|
1958
|
David Niven
|
Separate Tables
|
32nd
|
1959
|
Charlton Heston
|
Ben-Hur
1960s & 1970s: New Hollywood and Cultural Shifts
|
Ceremony
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Film
|
33rd
|
1960
|
Burt Lancaster
|
Elmer Gantry
|
34th
|
1961
|
Maximilian Schell
|
Judgment at Nuremberg
|
35th
|
1962
|
Gregory Peck
|
To Kill a Mockingbird
|
36th
|
1963
|
Sidney Poitier
|
Lilies of the Field
|
37th
|
1964
|
Rex Harrison
|
My Fair Lady
|
38th
|
1965
|
Lee Marvin
|
Cat Ballou
|
39th
|
1966
|
Paul Scofield
|
A Man for All Seasons
|
40th
|
1967
|
Rod Steiger
|
In the Heat of the Night
|
41st
|
1968
|
Cliff Robertson
|
Charly
|
42nd
|
1969
|
John Wayne
|
True Grit
|
43rd
|
1970
|
George C. Scott
|
Patton
|
44th
|
1971
|
Gene Hackman
|
The French Connection
|
45th
|
1972
|
Marlon Brando
|
The Godfather
|
46th
|
1973
|
Jack Lemmon
|
Save the Tiger
|
47th
|
1974
|
Art Carney
|
Harry and Tonto
|
48th
|
1975
|
Jack Nicholson
|
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
|
49th
|
1976
|
Peter Finch
|
Network
|
50th
|
1977
|
Richard Dreyfuss
|
The Goodbye Girl
|
51st
|
1978
|
Jon Voight
|
Coming Home
|
52nd
|
1979
|
Dustin Hoffman
|
Kramer vs. Kramer
1980s & 1990s: Modern Masterpieces and Method Acting
|
Ceremony
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Film
|
53rd
|
1980
|
Robert De Niro
|
Raging Bull
|
54th
|
1981
|
Henry Fonda
|
On Golden Pond
|
55th
|
1982
|
Ben Kingsley
|
Gandhi
|
56th
|
1983
|
Robert Duvall
|
Tender Mercies
|
57th
|
1984
|
F. Murray Abraham
|
Amadeus
|
58th
|
1985
|
William Hurt
|
Kiss of the Spider Woman
|
59th
|
1986
|
Paul Newman
|
The Color of Money
|
60th
|
1987
|
Michael Douglas
|
Wall Street
|
61st
|
1988
|
Dustin Hoffman
|
Rain Man
|
62nd
|
1989
|
Daniel Day-Lewis
|
My Left Foot
|
63rd
|
1990
|
Jeremy Irons
|
Reversal of Fortune
|
64th
|
1991
|
Anthony Hopkins
|
The Silence of the Lambs
|
65th
|
1992
|
Al Pacino
|
Scent of a Woman
|
66th
|
1993
|
Tom Hanks
|
Philadelphia
|
67th
|
1994
|
Tom Hanks
|
Forrest Gump
|
68th
|
1995
|
Nicolas Cage
|
Leaving Las Vegas
|
69th
|
1996
|
Geoffrey Rush
|
Shine
|
70th
|
1997
|
Jack Nicholson
|
As Good as It Gets
|
71st
|
1998
|
Roberto Benigni
|
Life Is Beautiful
|
72nd
|
1999
|
Kevin Spacey
|
American Beauty
2000s & 2010s: Global Cinema and Modern Greats
|
Ceremony
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Film
|
73rd
|
2000
|
Russell Crowe
|
Gladiator
|
74th
|
2001
|
Denzel Washington
|
Training Day
|
75th
|
2002
|
Adrien Brody
|
The Pianist
|
76th
|
2003
|
Sean Penn
|
Mystic River
|
77th
|
2004
|
Jamie Foxx
|
Ray
|
78th
|
2005
|
Philip Seymour Hoffman
|
Capote
|
79th
|
2006
|
Forest Whitaker
|
The Last King of Scotland
|
80th
|
2007
|
Daniel Day-Lewis
|
There Will Be Blood
|
81st
|
2008
|
Sean Penn
|
Milk
|
82nd
|
2009
|
Jeff Bridges
|
Crazy Heart
|
83rd
|
2010
|
Colin Firth
|
The King’s Speech
|
84th
|
2011
|
Jean Dujardin
|
The Artist
|
85th
|
2012
|
Daniel Day-Lewis
|
Lincoln
|
86th
|
2013
|
Matthew McConaughey
|
Dallas Buyers Club
|
87th
|
2014
|
Eddie Redmayne
|
The Theory of Everything
|
88th
|
2015
|
Leonardo DiCaprio
|
The Revenant
|
89th
|
2016
|
Casey Affleck
|
Manchester by the Sea
|
90th
|
2017
|
Gary Oldman
|
Darkest Hour
|
91st
|
2018
|
Rami Malek
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
92nd
|
2019
|
Joaquin Phoenix
|
Joker
2020s: The Streaming Era to Recent History
|
Ceremony
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Film
|
93rd
|
2020
|
Anthony Hopkins
|
The Father
|
94th
|
2021
|
Will Smith
|
King Richard
|
95th
|
2022
|
Brendan Fraser
|
The Whale
|
96th
|
2023
|
Cillian Murphy
|
Oppenheimer
|
97th
|
2024
|
Adrien Brody
|
The Brutalist
|
98th
|
2025
|
Michael B. Jordan
|
Sinners
Which Actors Have Won Best Actor Multiple Times?
Winning a single Academy Award represents the pinnacle of a Hollywood career, but a select group of performers managed to repeat the feat across different decades:
-
3 Wins: Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln)
-
2 Wins: Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront, The Godfather)
-
2 Wins: Jack Nicholson (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good as It Gets)
-
2 Wins: Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump)
-
2 Wins: Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs, The Father)
-
2 Wins: Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The Brutalist)
-
2 Wins: Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk)
-
2 Wins: Dustin Hoffman (Kramer vs. Kramer, Rain Man)
-
2 Wins: Gary Cooper (Sergeant York, High Noon)
-
2 Wins: Spencer Tracy (Captains Courageous, Boys Town)
-
2 Wins: Fredric March (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Best Years of Our Lives)
ALSO READ: Meet Aahaan Tandon, The Young Designer Behind Christopher Nolan’s Handcrafted Ajrakh Tie At The Odyssey Premiere
Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.