Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Finale Amid Tearful Twists, Helicopter Hijinks, And Backstabbing Besties?

In a dramatic conclusion to 'The Traitors season 3, ' four contestants emerged victorious, defeating the scheming Traitors and claiming the $204,300 prize. Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania, Ivar Mountbatten, and Gabby Windey will each take home $51,075 before taxes. Gabby celebrated the win, calling it the "most faithful" outcome in the show’s history.

Who won The Traitors Season 3?

The finale featured an unexpected turn of events. Britney Haynes, who had been a Traitor, cast the deciding vote to banish Danielle, despite her earlier invitation for Danielle to join the Traitors.

Danielle was shocked by the vote, which sparked suspicion in Dylan’s mind about Britney’s loyalty. The tension escalated when, in the final round table, Britney attempted to manipulate the group against Dylan, using the power of the Seer to reveal Gabby as a true Faithful. Despite Britney’s efforts, the group unanimously voted to banish her.

Unanimous Vote to End the Game

After Britney’s exit, the remaining contestants were faced with the decision to either continue banishing players or end the game.

Despite lingering doubts about Dylan, the group unanimously voted to conclude the game. Gabby, reflecting on the journey, expressed that she didn’t want to be greedy, believing there were no more Traitors left. Her intuition proved correct—Dylan, Dolores, Ivar, and Gabby were all Faithfuls.

With the season over, the cast reunited for a The Traitors season 3 reunion, where they discussed the season’s highs and lows. The reunion is available for streaming on Peacock.

Netizens Reaction

There were mixed reactions from the netizens. Many came up celebrating the victory of their favourite contestants while other were not that happy. A user wrote, “WELL CONGRATS TO THE FAITHFULS FOR WINNING TRAITORS US SEASON 3 !!!!! I’M HAPPY THAT LEAST MY GIRL GABBY WON. AS MUCH AS I DIDNT REALLY ROOT FOR DYLAN LIKE THAT. HE PLAYED ONE HELL OF A GAME. AND IT WAS DESERVED.” Another user said, “AND WITH THAT! Cirie continues to elude the tampering of TRAITOROUS history. She remains the only traitor in history to win the game. After a fantastic season, I can confidently say that The Traitors deserves another emmy.” A third user wrote, “Bb Reindeer Games- Nov 2023 Traitors S3 filming – March 2024 Britney betrayed Danielle TWICE within 4 months. I wouldn’t have said anything nice to her either lol. #TheTraitorsUS”

