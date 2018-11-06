After the wedding bells rang for Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in one of India's controversial and spicy reality shows Koffee With Karan, the pair has become the talk of the town. But what's more interesting today are the reports saying that Arjun and Malaika are planning to tie the knot in April 2019.

If these reports are anything to go by, the couple is having a discussion about their wedding date as well. If it actually takes place in April 2019 then, mind you it could be the wedding of the year. Recently the duo was seen twerking at the sets of India’s Got Talent, where Malaika is a judge, but what captured everybody’s imagination was the fact that they were seen holding hands, a mark of relationship.

Earlier, they were both seen at Milan airport holding hands, they were there to celebrate Malaika’s birthday and were on a mini vacation of sorts. Koffee With Karan’s latest incident is the latest one in a series of Karan Johar teasing the actress over her secret relationship.

Earlier, in a video on Karan’s Instagram, he can be seen asking Malaika about was her birthday and added whether she was alone on that trip. To which, she made a clever remark and stated that let that be a burning question. After years of denying the reports of their relationship, now it seems they are ready to accept their relationship.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England which tanked at the box office. However, the actor has India’s Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra lined up and we are sure that his films would work well.

