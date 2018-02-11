After making sure that his last three films ruled the 300-crore club, the super Khan still just doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The last movies of Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, are the three movies of Salman Khan that entered the Rs 300 crore club and made him the undisputed king of the newly found ‘Rs 300 crore club’. Salman Khan will next be seen in Race along with Bobby Deol.

Now, that we have a little bit of your attention, let us tell you that we are neither talking about the Baadshah Khan — Shah Rukh Khan or Mr Perfectionist — Aamir Khan. Yes, yes third time is the charm, we are talking about the Bollywood hunk who seems to have smashed almost all the records ever put up by any Bollywood actor — SALMAN KHAN. The last movies of Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, are the three movies of Salman Khan that entered the Rs 300 crore club and made him the undisputed king of the newly found ‘Rs 300 crore club’.

The July 2015 release of Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, was made on the budget of mere Rs 90 crore. However, the movie went out of the expectations of the producers and collected over Rs 656 crore at the box office. Moving forward, in July 2016 came Sultan, where Salman Khan was seen romancing Anushka Sharma. The movie was made on the budget of Rs 80 crore under Yash Raj banner and managed to collect around Rs 596.25 crore at the box office. Now, in 2017 came the sequel to director Kabir Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger — Tiger Zinda Hai. Since its release, the movie has been on a spree of breaking records set by other Bollywood movies. Tiger Zinda Hai was made in the budget of Rs 210 crores and the movies still seems to be going strong with Rs 552 crore in its pocket.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Race 3 along with Bobby Deol. Reports suggest that the actors have already shot the ‘Allah Duhayi Hai’ track from the movie.