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Home > Entertainment News > Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Prakash Raj? Full Controversy Explained

Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Prakash Raj? Full Controversy Explained

National Award winner Prakash Raj is facing a massive legal storm following reports of a non-bailable warrant issued by a Bengaluru court over multiple voter ID allegations. From the roots of the 2019 complaint to the actor's fiery "fake news" retaliation on social media, here is the full controversy unravelled.

Prakash Raj, Image Credits- IMDb
Prakash Raj, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 20:48 IST

National award-winning actor and political activist Prakash Raj finds himself under a heavy legal cloud. It appears from media reports that a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the well-known actor, leading to much heated discussion among political as well as film personalities. But the actor has come up with a strong rebuttal against the reports, terming them completely false.

The following is an analysis of the issue.

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Why Was a Non-Bailable Warrant Issued?

The reason behind filing the case was a complaint filed way back in 2019 by an advocate named Dileep Kumar at the Halasuru Gate Police Station of Bengaluru.

Multiple Voter ID Claims Against Prakash Raj

As per the complainant, Prakash Raj holds more than one voter identity card in four different states, namely, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

As per ECI laws, a person can hold a voter registration in only one constituency of the country. Hence, holding voter IDs in several states is against the constitution and law of the country.

No Response to the Warrants

As per the information shared by the complainant, when there was no response to the complaint made at first place and no action taken by the local police and Election Commission, he sought help from the commissioner of Bengaluru city police and took the matter to court finally.

It is reported that the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Bengaluru sent judicial summons to Prakash Raj at least twice and asked him to appear before the court. However, the actor did not respond to those summons, and hence, a non-bailable warrant was sent by the judge.

How Has Prakash Raj Reacted to the Controversy?

As more information about the arrest warrant came into light, Prakash Raj himself came forward on social media to put an end to all the reports coming from the mainstream media by calling it out for the smear campaign that it was.

Dismissing as “Fake News”

The actor showed off the screenshots of the news circulating in the media and completely dismissed it as something cooked up by his political opponents.

“Sold out fellows..Cooking up fake news and spreading them.. Must have been badly hurt .. But I am happy I have kept them busy,” the actor posted sarcastically on X (formerly known as Twitter).

When this particular issue of voter ID came up before, Prakash Raj himself had refuted the rumors stating that he was registered as a voter in Tamil Nadu only.

One Week of Double Legal Trouble for Prakash Raj

This is not the only scandal that has made life miserable for the actor recently. The ID scandal is followed by another major scandal known as the Dharmasthala mass burial conspiracy scandal.

In this case, one C.N. Chinnaiah filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court and charged various acts of crimes and burials in the temple town of Dharmasthala and had specifically named Prakash Raj in his petition over the telephone conversation.

Prakash Raj conducted a press conference regarding the issue and cleared the air about the issue and said that he had done everything in his capacity responsibly. According to him, after being contacted by activists, he recorded the conversation and gave the audio to Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Pronab Mohanty.

What Happens Next?

As much as the actor insists that the story about the warrant being issued against him is nothing but fake news, lawyers state that if there actually is an ACJM court order still pending in view of the actor’s non-appearance before the lower court, his lawyers must take immediate action. They must apply to the higher court for an immediate stay on the issuance of the warrant by the lower court.

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Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Prakash Raj? Full Controversy Explained

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Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Prakash Raj? Full Controversy Explained

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Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Prakash Raj? Full Controversy Explained
Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Prakash Raj? Full Controversy Explained
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