Why Adnan Sami Got Pissed Over Pranaam Meet-and-Greet Service At Mumbai Airport? Singer Dubs It ‘Most Inefficient, Careless & Lazy’

Saturday, May 31, 2025
For those unfamiliar, the Pranaam service at Mumbai airport is designed to assist passengers with a range of amenities including baggage handling, airport navigation, and VIP assistance, aiming to offer a smoother travel experience.

Adnan Sami


Renowned singer Adnan Sami took to social media on May 31 to criticize the Pranaam meet-and-greet service at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), he called out the service for being slow, disorganized, and indifferent toward its clients.

Singer Calls Pranaam the “Most Inefficient” Airport Service in India

Adnan Sami did not hold back in his statement, calling the service “the most inefficient, careless & lazy as hell service in all of India.” He also shared that he had endured multiple negative experiences with the service and expressed his disappointment openly. “They couldn’t care a damn for their clients!! Awful!! So many horrible experiences. Shameful,” he wrote.

Adnan Sami Urges Mumbai Airport to Take Action

In the same tweet, Sami tagged the official handle of the Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official), demanding strict action against the poor service. He stated, “@CSMIA_Official needs to take serious note & pull Pranaam’s socks up – LIKE A LOT.”

The official CSMIA Twitter account quickly responded to Adnan Sami’s complaint, expressing concern over his experience. Their message read, “Dear Mr Sami, thank you for writing to us. We are really concerned to hear this. We take your feedback very seriously and have communicated it to the concerned team for their attention.”

Adnan Sami Unimpressed With “Template” Reply

However, the singer wasn’t satisfied with the airport’s response. Quoting their tweet, he replied, “Nothing more insulting than a ‘Standard Template Bot Reply’ which ultimately means nothing!!!” This added to the public attention on the issue and highlighted his dissatisfaction with the handling of the complaint.

What is the Pranaam Meet-and-Greet Service?

For those unfamiliar, the Pranaam service at Mumbai airport is designed to assist passengers with a range of amenities including baggage handling, airport navigation, and VIP assistance, aiming to offer a smoother travel experience. Despite its premium promise, Adnan Sami’s remarks suggest serious shortcomings in its execution.

Adnan Sami is known for his exceptional talent and contributions to Indian and international music. He has performed in multiple languages including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Awarded the Padma Shri, he is especially recognized for introducing Indian classical instruments like the santoor to the piano.

His keyboard skills have earned him global praise, with Keyboard magazine (USA) calling him the “fastest keyboard player in the world” and the “keyboard discovery of the 1990s.” His innovative fusion of Western and Indian classical music remains unparalleled.

newsx

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States
newsx

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say
