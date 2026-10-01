Why Ajay Devgn Wanted Mohanlal’s Approval For Drishyam 3: How His Final Chapter Is Different From Mohanlal’s

Ajay Devgn is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, but this time there is a major difference from the first two films. The Hindi franchise is no longer following the Malayalam story in the same way.

The Malayalam Drishyam franchise, led by Mohanlal as Georgekutty, has already moved into its third chapter. Ajay’s Hindi version is also arriving with a third and final film, but its story and screenplay take a completely different route. That difference is also why Ajay wanted Mohanlal and Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph to watch his film and give their approval.

Why Did Ajay Devgn Want Mohanlal’s Approval?

Ajay recently revealed that he personally called Mohanlal and asked him to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion. The reason was not that Mohanlal had any formal authority over the Hindi film. Rather, Ajay wanted the actor who originated the iconic Georgekutty character in the Malayalam franchise to see what the Hindi team had done with its own version of the story.

Speaking about the film, Ajay explained that the third Hindi instalment is based on a completely different script from the Malayalam Drishyam 3. He said he would be happy if Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph liked the film and gave it their approval. Ajay has also previously described this as a major challenge because the first two Hindi films were inspired by the Malayalam originals. With the third chapter, however, the team decided to move in a different direction.

What Is The Big Difference Between The Two Drishyam 3 Films?

The biggest difference is simple: the Hindi Drishyam 3 is not a reworked version of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film. Ajay has specifically said that the Hindi film does not merely make a few changes to the Malayalam story. According to him, it has an entirely different script.

“This is the first film in the franchise with a completely different script,” Ajay said while discussing the film at its trailer launch. He further clarified that the Malayalam and Hindi third instalments are completely different stories. That marks a significant departure from the franchise’s earlier pattern.

The Hindi Drishyam released in 2015 and Drishyam 2 in 2022 were based on Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam originals. The Hindi films, however, made changes in their presentation, tone and screenplay to suit their audience. For the third chapter, the divergence goes much further.

Do Both Drishyam 3 Films Start From The Same Point?

Yes, but that is where the similarities begin to separate. Producer Abhishek Pathak previously explained that both the Malayalam and Hindi third instalments begin from the point where their respective Drishyam 2 stories ended.

However, the narratives develop differently after that point. Pathak said the Malayalam film takes its own route, while the Hindi team made changes to the story and screenplay for its audience.

This means viewers familiar with Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 should not assume that Ajay Devgn’s film will simply retell the same events in Hindi. The two films now represent two separate continuations of the same franchise universe.

Why Did The Hindi Team Change The Story?

The decision was partly linked to the way the Hindi audience had responded to the earlier films. Pathak explained that the Hindi audience has a different “taste and palate” and that the makers had already made changes to Drishyam 2. Those changes were carried into the third film as well.

He said the Hindi version has changes in both its story and screenplay, meaning audiences will notice a substantial difference between the two third chapters. Ajay has similarly stressed that the third film was not simply a matter of taking the Malayalam script and modifying a few portions.

Instead, the Hindi team developed a new narrative for Vijay Salgaonkar.

What Happens To Vijay Salgaonkar In The Hindi Version?

Ajay once again plays Vijay Salgaonkar, the ordinary cable operator whose extraordinary ability to plan ahead became the defining feature of the franchise. The third film is being presented as the final chapter of the Hindi franchise, with Ajay returning alongside Shriya Saran and Tabu. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the newer additions to the cast.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also directed Drishyam 2. Rather than revealing the entire plot before release, the makers have kept the central twists under wraps. That is particularly important for a franchise built around secrets, investigations and Vijay’s ability to stay several steps ahead.

Has Mohanlal Watched Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3?

Not yet, according to Ajay’s latest update. Ajay said he called Mohanlal because he wanted him to watch the film. However, Mohanlal was reportedly on holiday and had not been able to see it at that point. Ajay’s comments came shortly before the Hindi film’s October 2 release.

That means the approval Ajay spoke about is something he still hopes to receive after Mohanlal watches the film. For Ajay, though, the sentiment appears to be about respect for the original Malayalam franchise and its creators, rather than a requirement for the Hindi film to move forward.

When Will Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Release?

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. The timing also makes the comparison with Mohanlal’s Malayalam Drishyam 3 particularly interesting. Both films continue the same core franchise, but audiences are now being offered two different versions of what comes next for its central family.

Ajay’s comments make one thing clear: viewers should not go into the Hindi film expecting a scene-by-scene adaptation of Mohanlal’s third chapter. The two films may share the Drishyam name, characters’ histories and the point from which the third chapter begins, but their final stories have been deliberately taken in different directions.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 18? Big B Reveals How He Injured His Knee — Is He Alright?