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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India? Rebel Kid Says, ‘I Don’t Live In India Anymore’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India? Rebel Kid Says, ‘I Don’t Live In India Anymore’

Why did Apoorva Mukhija leave India? Rebel Kid has moved to New York to pursue an MBA and return to student life while exploring a world beyond her existing creator circle.

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Image Credits- Instagram
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 11:46 IST

Apoorva Mukhija popularly called Rebel Kid recently announced that she has shifted from India to begin a new life in New York City. Following a series of controversies where she was found to have faced constant “cancel culture”, Apoorva has decided to return to her student life and get an MBA.

The influencer revealed this change in her life in an interview she conducted on the podcast Untriggered By AminJaz. She later posted this interview on her Instagram stories with a caption: “So I don’t live in India anymore.”

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But why did Apoorva leave India, and did the backlash she has faced online have anything to do with the decision?

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India?

Apoorva shared that she has now moved to New York to do her further studies. While the influencer has travelled to many places in the past, she felt a particular pull towards New York to live there instead of just visiting. Talking about her interest in the city’s fast pace, architecture, and its cuisine, Apoorva has expressed her desire for moving to the city. As a person who grew up watching her favourite TV shows, New York has always remained an ambition in her life.

Apoorva decided to apply for just one college in New York and has been accepted. She has said that she would be getting herself an MBA degree and would be living in the campus dorm, hence reverting to her student life despite having a successful career as a creator. She also wants to make friends through this move. Apoorva shared that her entire life in India has become centred on other creators and that joining college would help her get friends from other professions as well.

Did ‘Cancellation’ Make Apoorva Mukhija Leave India?

Additionally, Apoorva mentioned that there were several controversies involving her, especially after the “India’s Got Latent” episode. However, it is wrong to state that the controversy is the reason why she left India. As can be seen from the interview, studying, living in New York and meeting new people are the reasons for moving to another country.

Nevertheless, Apoorva revealed that she got sick of the process of being cancelled and then coming back. She mentioned that she tries to control what she says in the video blogs, but sometimes she ends up being on the receiving end of the criticism.

Apoorva Mukhija Says Getting ‘Cancelled’ Hits Her Earnings

The Rebel Kid also talked openly about the financial ramifications of online controversies. As mentioned by Apoorva, getting cancelled even for a few weeks impacts her brand collaborations, and that impacts her salary as well. These statements provide us with an insight into the speed at which online controversies impact the earnings of influencers whose income largely depends on collaboration.

This is the time when she faced one of the major controversies of her career after appearing in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent in 2025. It was the episode in which the panel discussion was done by Ranveer Allahbadia along with other panellists, which received massive backlash.

What Happens To Rebel Kid’s Content After New York Move?

Leaving her home country doesn’t imply that Apoorva will stop creating content. Still, she said that she was going to reconsider her methods of doing this business. In New York, Apoorva wants to create content only when she really wants to do this, instead of having pressure on producing content constantly.

The influencer also stated that the image of “kaleshi aurat” is now dead, but she knows how to create the content that is interesting for people. Although Apoorva’s desire to live in New York became true, she admitted that she was worried about the change. She has all her friends, career and life in India, but she is going to start it anew as a student in New York.

At the moment, this decision means big changes in the life of Rebel Kid – from being a full-time influencer in India to studying an MBA in New York and making content at the same time.

ALSO READ: Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress

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Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India? Rebel Kid Says, ‘I Don’t Live In India Anymore’
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Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India? Rebel Kid Says, ‘I Don’t Live In India Anymore’

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Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India? Rebel Kid Says, ‘I Don’t Live In India Anymore’
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