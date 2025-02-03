Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Aradhya Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court for a legal matter. Discover the key reasons behind her decision and the factors that led to this significant legal move

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Aaradhya Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court


Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court over the circulation of “misleading information” about her in the media. According to reports from Bar and Bench, the court has issued a notice on Aaradhya’s recent application, which seeks a summary judgment in the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Court Orders Removal of Misleading Content

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed Google and other websites to remove inaccurate and misleading information about Aaradhya after she filed a petition requesting the same. Despite the court’s initial order, some websites failed to comply, prompting Aaradhya to file a fresh plea to ensure that the incorrect content was taken down.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s Legal Battle: The Latest Developments

The star child has faced persistent media scrutiny due to fabricated and false content circulating online. Through her legal action, she aims to protect her privacy and stop the spread of misleading information that tarnishes her image. Aaradhya’s legal team continues to press for immediate action against the websites that have failed to adhere to the court’s earlier directive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How to Stay Informed About Legal Action and Media Integrity

Aaradhya Bachchan’s case highlights the importance of addressing false narratives in the media and online platforms. This legal battle is a reminder of the need for responsible media reporting and the protection of individual rights, especially when it comes to public figures.

Also Read: Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Filed under

Aaradhya Bachchan Delhi High Court

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Women-Centric Promises In 2025 Delhi Elections – Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Women-Centric Promises In 2025 Delhi Elections – Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Lalit Narayan Mishra’s 102nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Constitution Club

Lalit Narayan Mishra’s 102nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Constitution Club

Delhi Election 2025: Previous Voter Turnout Figures Become A Hot Topic – Here’s What Happened

Delhi Election 2025: Previous Voter Turnout Figures Become A Hot Topic – Here’s What Happened

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits India To Strengthen Indo-Russian Relations

Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits India To Strengthen Indo-Russian Relations

Entertainment

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox