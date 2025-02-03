Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Aradhya Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court for a legal matter. Discover the key reasons behind her decision and the factors that led to this significant legal move

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court over the circulation of “misleading information” about her in the media. According to reports from Bar and Bench, the court has issued a notice on Aaradhya’s recent application, which seeks a summary judgment in the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Court Orders Removal of Misleading Content

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed Google and other websites to remove inaccurate and misleading information about Aaradhya after she filed a petition requesting the same. Despite the court’s initial order, some websites failed to comply, prompting Aaradhya to file a fresh plea to ensure that the incorrect content was taken down.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s Legal Battle: The Latest Developments

The star child has faced persistent media scrutiny due to fabricated and false content circulating online. Through her legal action, she aims to protect her privacy and stop the spread of misleading information that tarnishes her image. Aaradhya’s legal team continues to press for immediate action against the websites that have failed to adhere to the court’s earlier directive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How to Stay Informed About Legal Action and Media Integrity

Aaradhya Bachchan’s case highlights the importance of addressing false narratives in the media and online platforms. This legal battle is a reminder of the need for responsible media reporting and the protection of individual rights, especially when it comes to public figures.

Also Read: Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’