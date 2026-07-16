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Home > Entertainment News > Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

Prominent Marathi cinema couple Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar have officially announced their mutual separation after 15 years together. In a joint social media statement, the actors shared that their journey as partners has ended, but they remain absolutely committed to co-parenting their daughter, Jizah.

Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar, Image Credits- Instagram
Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 17:00 IST

Among the best-loved power couples in the history of Marathi cinema is that of Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar, who have now finally made the official call to end their marriage. After many months of speculation, especially within the Marathi film fraternity, the couple finally made an announcement on July 16, 2026, via a social media statement. The couple has been married for close to 15 years.

This development comes as a huge surprise to the Marathi film industry, which had always considered the couple to be the epitome of marital bliss and mutual success.

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What Did Adinath And Urmila Say In Their Official Statement?

In an Instagram post, both the Chandramukhi actor-director and the Duniyadari actress released a mature and well thought out statement regarding their decision for all the fans, well-wishers, and media fraternity. They wanted to convey the message that the breakup is completely amicable and mutual.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Addinath M Kothare (@adinathkothare)



“After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority.”

The actors were thankful to the public for the great amount of love and warmth showered on them over the years and said that they will always maintain the greatest respect for each other because of the time that they spent together as husband and wife. They finished their statement with a request for media to give them privacy in this issue.

What Led To The Couple’s Separation?

While the joint note from the couple claims that the divorce came after “much thought and consideration,” the couple does not want to disclose the particular reasons or conflicts which led to their decision.

The rumours of problems between the two had been rife in the tabloids since late 2025, with numerous articles claiming that the two were living separately from each other. When asked about this during an interview in the past, Urmila had dismissed the gossip, saying that the speculation in social media is “toxic” and should not be taken for granted by everyone.

Adinath & Urmila Relationship Timeline:

• 2006: Met on the sets of Urmila’s debut film ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ (directed by Adinath’s father, Mahesh Kothare).

• 2011: Tied the knot in a grand ceremony after dating for five years.

• 2018: Welcomed their daughter, Jizah, into the family.

• Late 2025: Rumours of a physical separation begin appearing in media reports.

• July 2026: Officially announce their divorce via a joint social media post.

How Are They Handling Co-Parenting Responsibilities?

However, after breaking up as a couple, Adinath and Urmila have unequivocally expressed that their eight-year-old daughter, Jizah, is the center of their existence. The two have explicitly expressed their joy at being co-parents.

The main aim of their divorce agreement has been to create a healthy relationship for the betterment of Jizah so that she receives maximum love and care from both sides. This novel form of parenting has received positive reviews from their well-wishers who belong to the film industry.

What Is Next For Adinath Kothare On The Professional Front?

In terms of their careers, both the individuals are still very much respected people in Indian entertainment industry. As far as Urmila is concerned, she continues to enjoy immense popularity on the strength of her powerful performances while Adinath is currently at an extremely important juncture in his acting career.

After winning the National Award for direction with Paani (2019) and working in Netflix show The Royals, he is all set to make his big move on a national level with the role of Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: From Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, A Look At Her Relationship Timeline

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Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

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Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

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Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

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Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know
Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know
Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know
Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

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