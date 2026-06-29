Why Are Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Getting Divorced? Actress Reveals The Reason

Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Divorce: Television actress Akanksha Chamola has announced her impending divorce from Gaurav Khanna of the TV series Anupamaa. Unveiling this news to the world in confidence as her secret in the launch episode of the reality TV series Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix, the actress has stated that the main cause of their split lies in their basic differences when it comes to having children.

The two have been separated from each other for the last one year but have made no public announcement yet.

Why are Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna getting divorced?

The key turning point that brought their decade-long relationship to its end was their differing ideas about starting a family. Akanksha confided in fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala in the reality show home about her being childfree by choice, an attitude that went against Gaurav’s increasing interest in fatherhood.

According to Akanksha, although at first he was fine with her not having maternal qualities, his attitude completely changed with the passage of time.

Akanksha: “I didn’t have maternal instincts when I was married, and Gaurav was okay with that. I wanted to discover myself. But now, Gaurav has changed. He wants kids, and I don’t.”#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/VhMfI1y14J — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 29, 2026







“When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct,” Akanksha shared. “However, gradually I realized that I am not meant for it. And he was okay with it. But, in time that shifted. Now he wants to have kids. I can see that I can’t give him that. I am child-free for a reason. I want to be free.”

What did Gaurav Khanna say about their decision to not have kids?

After Akanksha’s heart-wrenching revelation, people immediately began remembering all the vulnerable conversations that Gaurav shared about their relationship during the time he spent inside Bigg Boss. It was revealed how Gaurav always wanted kids but never expressed his desires due to his immense respect for Akanksha’s freedom.

In an earlier encounter when talking to the press and other members of the house, Gaurav stood up for Akanksha, calling her selfish.

“Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh, but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh mujhe karna padega. Pyaar kiya toh nibhana toh padega,” Gaurav had stated. “If my wife doesn’t want kids, of course, I feel bad as an individual, but as a husband, it is my right and duty to put my wife ahead of me.”

Ultimately, navigating this emotional compromise under a heavy professional routine and constant media glare created an invisible distance that the couple could no longer bridge.

How long have the television actors been living separately?

Akanksha told Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh that she and Gaurav have been leading entirely separate lives for a whole year. Their close buddies, industry peers, as well as family members, were not made aware of this fact since the two people wanted to give each other enough time to cope with the situation.

Despite the fact that they were making joint appearances and posting updates about themselves, their fans thought that their relationship was still on track. Their parents were expecting that the physical distance will help them to resolve their differences and restore their marriage. But Akanksha mentioned that the feeling of being married is completely gone.

Is there bad blood between Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna?

While planning for a legal divorce, Akanksha made it quite clear that the move was purely an amicable decision and had nothing to do with enmity and disputes. The couple still respects each other’s personal space and professional endeavors.

“There is no problem between Gaurav and me. We still communicate, but we think that we are not meant for each other as a couple. And that’s because we want different things out of life,” Akanksha revealed.

When asked about her willingness to fall in love again, the actress denied the prospect and stated that she was only 24 years old when she got married and now wishes to concentrate on herself.

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