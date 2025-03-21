Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are considering legal action against Kanye West after he made offensive remarks about their seven-year-old twins in a now-deleted social media post. While West insists he removed the post only to avoid suspension, the couple is weighing their next move.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly weighing legal action against Kanye West following a troubling social media post in which he used offensive language to describe their seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

West Removes Post but Defends His Actions

A source told Page Six that the power couple is “discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter.” The insider emphasized that the Grammy-winning singer and Roc Nation founder, 55, “will absolutely not stand for” the way West spoke about their children.

West’s remarks, which have since been deleted, were described as “vulgar and offensive” by the couple. However, they reportedly have no immediate plans to publicly address his comments.

Although West deleted the post, he later clarified that his decision was not driven by remorse but by concerns about his account being suspended.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim Kardashian ‘Appalled’ by West’s Remarks

On March 18, West had posted: “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉS YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE REDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING REDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also reportedly “appalled” by his comments. A source told Page Six that she is disturbed that “he would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children.”

The insider added, “Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication. No matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.” The reality star allegedly found the post “shocking and offensive.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Commitment to Privacy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been notably protective of their twins’ privacy. Unlike their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who has been in the public eye since birth, Rumi and Sir have largely been kept out of the spotlight.

The twins have never accompanied their parents to awards shows or major red carpet events since they were born in June 2017, a decision believed to be part of the couple’s efforts to provide them with a more private upbringing.

During a rare candid conversation about motherhood in 2024, Beyoncé spoke to GQ Magazine about her commitment to keeping her children’s lives as normal as possible despite their global fame.

“My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me,” she shared. “They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Keeping Family Life Private

She also highlighted the importance of ensuring her family’s privacy. “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art.”

While Rumi and Sir have made brief appearances in some of Beyoncé’s advertising campaigns for her clothing brand, Ivy Park, the couple remains firm in their decision to limit their children’s exposure to the public eye.

