Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are considering legal action against Kanye West after he made offensive remarks about their seven-year-old twins in a now-deleted social media post. While West insists he removed the post only to avoid suspension, the couple is weighing their next move.

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z consider legal action after Kanye West's offensive post about their twins. West deletes it, but defends his actions.


Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly weighing legal action against Kanye West following a troubling social media post in which he used offensive language to describe their seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

West Removes Post but Defends His Actions

A source told Page Six that the power couple is “discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter.” The insider emphasized that the Grammy-winning singer and Roc Nation founder, 55, “will absolutely not stand for” the way West spoke about their children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

West’s remarks, which have since been deleted, were described as “vulgar and offensive” by the couple. However, they reportedly have no immediate plans to publicly address his comments.

Although West deleted the post, he later clarified that his decision was not driven by remorse but by concerns about his account being suspended.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim Kardashian ‘Appalled’ by West’s Remarks

On March 18, West had posted: “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉS YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE REDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING REDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also reportedly “appalled” by his comments. A source told Page Six that she is disturbed that “he would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children.”

The insider added, “Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication. No matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.” The reality star allegedly found the post “shocking and offensive.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Commitment to Privacy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been notably protective of their twins’ privacy. Unlike their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who has been in the public eye since birth, Rumi and Sir have largely been kept out of the spotlight.

The twins have never accompanied their parents to awards shows or major red carpet events since they were born in June 2017, a decision believed to be part of the couple’s efforts to provide them with a more private upbringing.

During a rare candid conversation about motherhood in 2024, Beyoncé spoke to GQ Magazine about her commitment to keeping her children’s lives as normal as possible despite their global fame.

“My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me,” she shared. “They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Keeping Family Life Private

She also highlighted the importance of ensuring her family’s privacy. “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art.”

While Rumi and Sir have made brief appearances in some of Beyoncé’s advertising campaigns for her clothing brand, Ivy Park, the couple remains firm in their decision to limit their children’s exposure to the public eye.

Also Read: Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Filed under

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Kanye West

Karnataka Minister K.N. R

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised
Beyoncé and Jay-Z consid

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?
Is Instagram Down Again?

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App
newsx

West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Women To Work In Bars
newsx

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region
newsx

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App

West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Women To Work In Bars

West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Women To Work In Bars

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival