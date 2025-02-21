Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
  Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond Franchise?

Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond Franchise?

Jeff Bezos has set the internet abuzz with a single question: "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" As Amazon MGM Studios takes full creative control of the 007 franchise, fans are rallying behind their favorite contenders—led by a vocal push for Henry Cavill.

Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond Franchise?

As Amazon MGM Studios takes full creative control of 007 franchise, fans are rallying behind favorite contenders, including Henry Cavill.


Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos has ignited a passionate discussion among James Bond fans by posing a simple question on X (formerly Twitter): “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” The query follows the major announcement that Amazon MGM Studios has taken full creative control of the 007 franchise. Fans are now rallying behind their favorite contenders—led by a vocal push for Henry Cavill.

Social Media Frenzy Over Bond Casting

In a landmark deal, Amazon MGM Studios, alongside longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced a new joint venture to manage the James Bond intellectual property rights. While all three entities co-own the franchise, it is Amazon MGM that now holds the reins on creative decision-making.

Bezos’ post quickly gained traction, with thousands of fans offering their takes on who should replace Daniel Craig as the legendary British spy. Suggestions ranged from Hollywood veterans like Tom Cruise to actors such as James McAvoy. However, the most vocal faction in Bezos’ replies was the passionate fan base advocating for Henry Cavill. Social media was flooded with images and GIFs of the former “Superman” star, making a strong case for his suitability as the next Bond.

Henry Cavill and the 007 Role

Cavill’s name has frequently been linked to the 007 role over the years, and for good reason. He was once in the running to play Bond in the 2006 franchise reboot, “Casino Royale.” However, the role ultimately went to Craig, who reinvigorated the series after the mixed reception of Pierce Brosnan’s final outing in “Die Another Day” (2002).

Reflecting on Cavill’s audition, “Casino Royale” director Martin Campbell previously shared his thoughts in an interview with Express UK.

“He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous,” Campbell recalled. “And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Henry Cavill a Fan-Favorite

While Cavill remains a fan-favorite choice, Campbell also pointed out the potential challenges of him taking on the role now.

“Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50, and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape, Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

Despite the growing speculation, there is no official timeline for when the next James Bond will be revealed. With Amazon MGM’s new creative control, the future of the franchise remains a closely watched development, and fans will have to wait to see who ultimately takes on the iconic role.

Also Read: James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

Filed under

henry cavill James Bond Jeff Bezos

