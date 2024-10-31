Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

The show also excelled in the coveted 18-49 demographic, achieving a rating of 4.05, surpassing the Oscars' 3.82 rating. Disney's growing portfolio of live events, which includes the Grammys, will further enhance its appeal to viewers.

In a groundbreaking development for the music industry, the Grammy Awards will transition from CBS to Disney, marking a new chapter in the show’s history.

This significant move will take effect in 2027 under a comprehensive 10-year agreement that will see the prestigious awards ceremony aired across ABC, Hulu, and Disney+, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

After over 50 years on CBS, the Grammys are set to join an elite group of events at Disney, including the Oscars. This change represents a monumental shift in the television awards landscape. CBS has been the home of the Grammys since 1973, with its first broadcast featuring George Harrison’s The Concert for Bangladesh winning Album of the Year.

As CBS prepares to host the awards for the final time in 2026, the anticipation for this new partnership is palpable.

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of the Grammys, we do so with pride and gratitude. Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are completely thrilled to be bringing the Grammys and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem. We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and are now honoured to be joining Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfil our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The first year of this new arrangement is poised to be particularly exciting for viewers, as ABC will host three major television events in rapid succession: the 2027 Super Bowl, the Grammys, and the Oscars.

The decision comes on the heels of the Grammys’ recent rating success, with the 66th ceremony attracting 17.09 million viewers in February–a 36 per cent increase compared to the previous year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show also excelled in the coveted 18-49 demographic, achieving a rating of 4.05, surpassing the Oscars’ 3.82 rating. Disney’s growing portfolio of live events, which includes the Grammys, will further enhance its appeal to viewers.

Alongside the Oscars and NFL broadcasts, Disney also features New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the CMA Awards, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the NBA Finals, and the College Football Playoff.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Halsey Recalls Being ‘Just Frozen’ After A Powerful Executive Scrolled Through Her Private Nudes Without Consent