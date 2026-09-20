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Home > Entertainment News > Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy trolling has sparked a new debate, with netizens comparing Salman Khan's remarks with Vicky Kaushal's silence. Here's what happened.

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image: Instagram)
Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 15:15 IST

As the debate on Katrina Kaif’s body shaming after she delivered her baby continues, it has recently got yet another twist with Salman Khan coming up with a strong stand against body shaming in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.

However, Salman Khan did not mention the name of Katrina Kaif, but the fans thought of his comments to be for her. Now, there is a shift in the discussion from Katrina to her husband Vicky Kaushal with many social media users asking him to react.

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Why Are Netizens Bringing Vicky Kaushal Into The Katrina Kaif Debate?

Recently, Katrina has been criticized for her looks at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Some people on social media mentioned changes in Katrina’s looks post-pregnancy. This led to an open discussion about postpartum body shaming, and many have opposed the criticism regarding Katrina’s appearance.

The comments by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20 further fueled the discussion. The actor wondered why women are made targets for their looks when they undergo change after pregnancy and noted that gaining weight is a natural part of pregnancy. Though Katrina’s name was not even mentioned, the recent talk about Katrina’s looks was connected to Salman’s comments.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Body-Shaming?

During an episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman spoke about the way celebrities are targeted over their appearance, including their age, weight and hair.

He also addressed the scrutiny faced by women after pregnancy, arguing that they should be given time with their families instead of being judged for changes in their bodies. The timing of the comments led many viewers to interpret them as a reference to Katrina, but Salman did not explicitly identify her.  

Why Are Fans Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan?

This comparison came to be because a few users on the social media platform appreciated Salman for his talk about body shaming but went on to say that Vicky has not talked about the trolling issue with respect to Katrina yet. The use of the phrase “Kuch seekho Vicky Kaushal” started making rounds on the social media network, as people compared the two actor’s reactions. This is just a social media reaction, not a conflict between Vicky and Katrina.

Has Vicky Kaushal Responded To Katrina’s Trolling?

There has not been any public statement made by Vicky Kaushal regarding Katrina’s trolling after her appearance after giving birth to her baby.

However, this becomes a part of the conversation, but there have been no statements given by Vicky explaining his stance on the issue. Hence, it is essential to draw a difference between the non-existence of a statement and speculations regarding his silence.

Why Did Katrina Kaif’s Appearance Become A Talking Point?

Katrina’s presence at the Ganpati festival was brought into discussion through social media due to the fact that people started discussing her physique after giving birth. This issue later turned into the discussion on how the actresses are forced to look good after childbirth.

In this case, comments of Salman Khan have made another addition to the ongoing dialogue, whereas the Vicky-Salman dialogue has generated a brand new one for Katrina through social media. As far as now, the Vicky-Salman comparison is a social media reaction, but Salman’s comments and Katrina’s trolling are in the public domain.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained

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Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

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Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

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Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

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Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened
Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened
Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened
Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened
Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

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