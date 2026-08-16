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Home > Entertainment News > Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army

Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army

Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur and Jeh sometimes feel scared after hearing about wars around the world. The actor shared what he tells his sons about the Indian Army while spending time with soldiers in Uri.

Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur, Image Credits- X
Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 09:17 IST

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about a concern shared by his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, as they become increasingly aware of the conflicts taking place around the world. The actor revealed that his children sometimes feel scared after hearing about wars and ask him who will keep them safe. Saif spoke about his sons during his appearance on NDTV’s Jai Jawan Independence Day special, for which he spent time with Indian Army personnel in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared Of Wars?

Talking about conversations he has with his children at home, Saif revealed that Taimur and Jeh have started asking questions about the wars happening across the world. According to the actor, they worry about whether conflicts could get worse and wonder who is looking after them.

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Saif said he reassures his sons by telling them, “The Army is protecting us.” He added that his children salute the soldiers and that the family is proud of them. The revelation offered a glimpse into how conversations about conflicts and national security have found their way into the actor’s home, with his young children trying to understand events they see and hear about around them.

Saif Ali Khan Spends Time With Indian Army In Uri

Saif’s comments came as he spent time with soldiers in Uri for the Independence Day edition of Jai Jawan. During his visit, the actor interacted with Army personnel, ate lunch with them and even tried his hand at making pooris in the cookhouse. He also played the guitar, participated in cricket and visited a gun range during his time with the soldiers. Saif also visited Kaman Aman Setu, popularly known as the Bridge of Peace, located in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district near the Line of Control. He interacted with personnel stationed there and learned about the history and significance of the site.

Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Kashmir Connection

The actor also reflected on his connection with Kashmir while discussing his experience with the armed forces. His visit gave him an opportunity to see life close to the LoC and spend time with soldiers away from the more formal Independence Day celebrations usually associated with the film industry. During the programme, Saif described activities such as playing cricket with the soldiers as a way of bonding with and developing greater respect for them.

For Saif, however, the experience also appears to have become personal because of the questions Taimur and Jeh ask him about conflicts around the world. While children may not completely understand the politics behind wars, the fear surrounding what they see can be very real. Saif’s answer to his sons is straightforward, when they wonder who is keeping them safe, he reminds them of the soldiers guarding the country.

ALSO READ: Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

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Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army
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Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army
Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army
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