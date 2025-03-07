Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Can’t Robert Pattinson Watch Horror Movies? ‘I’m Too Sensitive, It’s Strange,’ Reveals Actor

Why Can’t Robert Pattinson Watch Horror Movies? ‘I’m Too Sensitive, It’s Strange,’ Reveals Actor

The actor, who is set to produce a remake of the iconic horror movie 'Possession,' revealed in an interview that he was required to watch a horror movie before meeting with a director for a new project.

Why Can’t Robert Pattinson Watch Horror Movies? ‘I’m Too Sensitive, It’s Strange,’ Reveals Actor

Robert Pattinson


Actor Robert Pattinson recently confessed that he has become too sensitive to watch horror movies, citing a recent experience that left him sleeping with knives out of fear.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The actor, who is set to produce a remake of the iconic horror movie ‘Possession,’ revealed in an interview that he was required to watch a horror movie before meeting with a director for a new project.

However, the experience left him shaken, and he found himself waiting for an intruder with two kitchen knives on his sofa, according to Variety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think ‘yeah, this is cool’,” Pattinson said, adding, “And now, I’m too sensitive. It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore,” according to Variety.

Pattinson’s director, Bong Joon Ho, speculated that the actor’s newfound sensitivity to horror movies might be due to his recent fatherhood.

However, Pattinson dismissed this theory, stating that his fear of horror movies “happened before that, though.”

The actor’s experience has left him hesitant to watch horror movies, and he has even resorted to sleeping with knives out of fear.

“I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house,” Pattinson said, adding, “And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel.”

However, Pattinson’s fear of horror movies has not deterred him from exploring the genre.

He is set to produce the remake of ‘Possession’ through his production banner, Icki Eneo Arlo, with Parker Finn directing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: How Much Is Harry Styles Charging For His 35-Show Residency At Las Vegas Sphere?

Filed under

hollywood Robert Pattinson

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Man In Coma Walks Out Of ICU, Exposes Alleged ₹1 Lakh Medical Scam In Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Man In Coma Walks Out Of ICU, Exposes Alleged ₹1 Lakh Medical Scam In...

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

International Women’s Day 2025: Remembering Women In Science Who Paved The Way For Future Generations

International Women’s Day 2025: Remembering Women In Science Who Paved The Way For Future Generations

MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah Counters

MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah...

Infosys Enforces New Hybrid Work Policy: Employees Required To Work In-Office For 10 Days A Month

Infosys Enforces New Hybrid Work Policy: Employees Required To Work In-Office For 10 Days A...

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And Password’

Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikandar? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close To Bhaijaan

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikandar? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR