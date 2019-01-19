Why Cheat India box office collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's latest film Cheat India has opened with shocking numbers at the box office. On its first day of release, Cheat India has earned Rs 1.71 crore. Released this Friday, Cheat India clashed with films like Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyaan and Govinda's Rangleela Raja. The film is witnessing a strong competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi is finally released this weekend alongside films like Govinda’s Rangeela Raja and Arshad Warsi’s Fraud Saiyaan. Despite an impressive performance by Emraan Hashmi and an intriguing take on the Indian Education System, the film has opened with shocking numbers on Day 1 at the box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account a few minutes ago to state that Cheat India has earned Rs 1.71 crore on the opening day.

To sustain the box office race and make a space for itself within the cut-throat competition, Cheat India would have to show a growth at the weekend otherwise another Emraan Hashmi film will be done and dusted at the box office. Considering two big releases like Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray are slated to release next week a day prior to the Republic Day, the chances of Cheat India outshining at the box office are quite less.

#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter… Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total… Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

With this, one can witness an outstanding performance by Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba at the moment. While Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has earned a total collection of Rs 70.94 crore in the first week, Simmba is continuing its hit run even in the third week earning a total collection of Rs 232.49 crore.

Along with Cheat India, Govinda’s Rangeela Raja and Arshad Warsi’s Fraud Saiyaan have also met with the same fate. Low occupancy followed by poor reviews have further accentuated the hardships for both the films.

