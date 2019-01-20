Why Cheat India Box office collection Day 2: Why Cheat India which was released on Friday couldn't create wonders on Box office. The movie earned Rs 1.71 crore on its opening day and is currently getting a mixed response from its audience. The movie features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

Why Cheat India Box office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi-starrer Why Cheat India seems struggling at the Box office from every angle. The most shocking part about the movie is its numbers. The movie was released this Friday but unfortunately, it needs a miracle to survive. On its first day, it earned Rs 1.71 crore which was the most astonishing part. The film has a stiff competition and is struggling hard from other movies like Vicky Kaushal’s starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Why Cheat India is a comedy-drama film which focusses on implications of the Indian education system. Written and directed by Soumik Sen, the movie features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in main lead roles.

#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter… Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total… Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

Though the film-makers tried really hard to create excitement among their fans with interesting posters and featuring Guru Randhawa in the main title song–Daru Wargi however the movie could not create wonders. The Box office collection for Day 2 is not known yet. In order to flourish well and create an impact on the audience, the movie needs a miracle. The movie is receiving a mixed response from various critics and audience. The fans also say that the movie is too much stretched and the material is not that creative. The movie is also clashing with Arshad Warsi’s Fraud Saiyaan and Rangleela Raja. In the last few days before the release, Central Board of Film Certification raised certain objections and the title of the movie changed from Cheat India to Why Cheat India.

