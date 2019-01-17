Why Cheat India box office prediction: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with his latest release Why Cheat India. On its first day at the box office, Why Cheat India is expected to earn Rs 5 crore as per the buzz around the film. Earlier releases like Simmba and Uri are likely to impact the biz. of Why Cheat India. Helmed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India was earlier titled as Cheat India.

After much anticipation, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s latest release Why Cheat India is all set to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow, i.e January 18. Earlier scheduled for a release on January 25, the film was advanced for a week to avoid a clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray as well as Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika. The journey of Why Cheat India has not been an easy one as the makers of the film also had to change the title of the film from Cheat India to Why Cheat India post Censor board’s objection.

Going by the buzz around the film, Why Cheat India is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on an opening day. The excitement to see Emraan Hashmi on the big screen after a long time and a gripping story work in favour of the film. Despite stiff competition from earlier releases like Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri, Why Cheat India can make its way to the cinema goers’ weekend plans with a positive word of mouth.

Speaking about the biz. of Simmba and Uri, Simmba has earned a total collection of Rs 230 crores in its third week and is still going strong. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri has earned Rs 55.81 crore in its first week.

Helmed by Soumik Sen and bankrolled under the banner of T-Series Films, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films Production, Why Cheat India stars Shreya Dhanwanthary alongside Emraan Hashmi and revolves around the examination scam that plagues Indian Education System.

