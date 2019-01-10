Why Cheat India: Helmed by Soumik Sen, the title of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Cheat India has changed a week prior to the film release. After extensive conversations with CBFC, the makers of the film have decided to rename the film as Why Cheat India. Revolving around the examination scam, Why Cheat India will release on January 18.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with his latest release Cheat India. As the film gears for a theatrical release on January 18, the journey to film release is not turning out to be an easy ride for the actor. Just a weak before the film release, the makers of the film have changed the title from Cheat India to Why Cheat India. To make an official announcement about the same, the filmmakers have also released a poster with the new title.

In an official statement, the producers of the film stated that the censor board had concerns about the title of the film. Considering the title of the film has been promoted via multiple channels and is just a weak away from film release, the filmmakers have decided to zero down on the new title ‘Why Cheat India’.

Earlier scheduled to hit the big screen on Republic Day weekend, i.e January 25, the film has been postponed by a week on January 18 to avoid a clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray. Helmed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India revolves around the examination scam that plagues Indian Education System.

