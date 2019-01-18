Why Cheat India movie review: Emraan Hashmi's much-anticipated release Why Cheat India has finally hit the theatrical screens today on January 18. Helmed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India revolves around the examination scam that plagues Indian Education System. Co-starring Shreya Dhanwanthary, the title of Why Cheat India was modified post a last-minute objection by CBFC. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on January 18.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen after a hiatus of 2 years with his new release Why Cheat India. Releasing this weekend, i.e January 18, the film revolves around the examination scam plaguing Indian education system. Helmed by Soumik Sen and bankrolled under the banner of T Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films Production, Cheat India also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary in a prominent role. As the film hits the screens today, the verdict of film critics is already out.

Rachit Gupta in his review for Times Of India gave the film 3 stars and called it an entertaining but a flawed film. In his review, the film critic noted that while Emraan Hashmi keeps the viewers hooked through the film with his impressive performance, the screenplay and editing of the film are the drawbacks of Cheat India. He adds that had the execution of the film been sharper, Cheat India had the potential to escalate to another level.

Giving the film 3 stars, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan in his review for Times Now noted that Why Cheat India boasts of one of the strongest performances by Emraan Hashmi. Praising the first half of the film, the film critic noted that the storyline is changed a bit in the second bit making it slow-paced. He added that Why Cheat India primarily focuses on the content than hero-worshipping.

In their review, DNA has given the film 2.5 stars. Noting that the film has its heart in the right direction, the film critic adds that it is never enough. Calling it a movie that loses out on a golden opportunity to make jaws drop, Cheat India fails to impress. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, no other actor shines through in Cheat India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More