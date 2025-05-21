Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Why Chris Brown Had To Pay A Hefty Sum Of $6.7 Million To Get Bail In Sexual Assault Case?

American musician Omololu Akinlolu, known professionally as "Hoody Baby" and a close associate of Brown, has also been charged in the same incident. Both men have not yet entered pleas and are due back in court on June 20.

Why Chris Brown Had To Pay A Hefty Sum Of $6.7 Million To Get Bail In Sexual Assault Case?

Chris Brown


Chris Brown has been released on a hefty $6.7 million bail just days after being arrested in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault in London. A British judge granted the Grammy-winning artist bail on Wednesday, overruling a previous court decision that ordered him to remain in custody until a scheduled hearing on June 13.

The decision to release Brown paves the way for him to proceed with his international world tour, which includes performances in Amsterdam and Germany on June 8, 11, and 13. Judge Tony Baumgartner ruled that the singer can continue with his tour, including U.K. dates, as long as the bail amount secures his return to court.

American musician Omololu Akinlolu, known professionally as “Hoody Baby” and a close associate of Brown, has also been charged in the same incident. Both men have not yet entered pleas and are due back in court on June 20.

Chris Brown was taken into custody on May 15 for allegedly attacking a man at Tape nightclub in the upscale Mayfair district of London back in February 2023.

The victim, reportedly music producer Abe Diaw, claimed he was hospitalized following what he described as an “unprovoked” assault. Brown faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Initially held at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, the case has now been moved to Southwark Crown Court in London. Prosecutors opposed Brown’s earlier bail request, labeling the accusations as “extremely serious,” but the court has since allowed the singer’s release under strict financial conditions.

