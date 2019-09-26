In a recent incident with actor Chunky Panday, a lady who was a Prabhas fan almost hit the actor with chappals and actor had no clue that why it was happening to him and what he has done wrong with that woman. Find out more below.

Actor Chunky Panday is well known for his comic timing in Bollywood films, but the actor is not always joking. The actor has had not just played the comedy characters but also the grey roles. His recent role in the hit film Saaho as Devraj has impressed the audience. He played the protagonist in the film opposite the Baahubali actor Prabhas. His acting and role were praised by many people as they got to see him in a new shade of character. Where some people liked his performance, on the other hand, some people really didn’t get impressed with his negative role in the film.

A recent shocking incident happened with the actor will sound you funny but it’s not that for the actor. You must be thinking that what are we talking about but hold on, we will tell you that what happened actually with him recently. While talking to a media portal, Chunky revealed that he has received shocking responses from the audience for his negative role in the Saaho. A few days back, he was somewhere out when suddenly a lady came to him with a Chappal and almost hit him, then he asked her that what’s wrong, what has he done to her? The lady responded that he hasn’t done anything wrong to her but he had choked Prabhas to death in the film. She said that she used to like him a lot earlier but after his role in Saaho, she has started hating him and not happy with what he has done to Saaho (Prabhas) in the movie.

When the actor was asked about his role in his last film that how challenging was Devraj for him, he said that playing the character was really challenging for him as he was pitted against Prabhas in the film. At first, he was really nervous about his role and talked to the makers that they really want to star him opposite Prabhas but the makers and the director of the film calmed him and said that they will be giving his character the grey shades, making it cruel and intelligent.

