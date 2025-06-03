Why Did A ‘Ziddi’ Aamir Khan And Frustrated Juhi Chawla Feud For Seven Years? ‘I Just Didn’t Listen’, Reveals Bollywood Superstar

The duo eventually reconciled after years of silence. Aamir revealed in a 2002 interview that Juhi reached out to him after hearing about his separation from Reena Dutta.

Despite delivering several memorable hits together like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, and Love Love Love, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla once endured a bitter fallout.

Their strong friendship took a hit, leading to seven years of no communication. Aamir recently reflected on the long-standing rift and admitted that his own ego was a major reason behind the delay in making amends.

Aamir Khan Opens Up: “I Was Ziddi and Didn’t Budge”

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir candidly shared how his personality flaws impacted his relationships. The actor said that if someone emotionally hurt him or betrayed his trust, he would completely cut them off.

Aamir acknowledged that he used to let his ego dictate his decisions, often choosing silence over resolution, even with those he held dear.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I didn’t speak to Juhi for seven years,” Aamir revealed. “Even while working on the same projects, I wouldn’t talk to her. I was upset over something small. Juhi tried to talk to me, but I was too stubborn. My ex-wife Reena would tell me to resolve it, but I just didn’t listen.”

Juhi Chawla Recalls How the Fight Started on Ishq Set

Juhi Chawla once shed light on the root of the fallout, explaining that it stemmed from a prank gone too far during the shoot of Ishq. According to Juhi, both Aamir and Ajay Devgn constantly pulled pranks on her during filming, which eventually led to frustration.

She told Savvy Magazine, “Aamir and Ajay wouldn’t stop with the pranks. I was so annoyed I almost cried. I liked Aamir as a friend, but we argued often over silly things. One day, I declared I wouldn’t show up to the shoot, and I didn’t. That’s when Aamir got really upset with me.”

Juhi went on to explain that Aamir, Ajay, and director Indra Kumar visited her the next day. Aamir apologised, but also reprimanded her for stalling an entire day of production. “He told me I could fight with him, say anything, but I should never walk off a shoot. It cost the producer a lot, and the whole crew had to wait,” Juhi recalled.

Reconciliation Came During Aamir’s Divorce from Reena Dutta

The duo eventually reconciled after years of silence. Aamir revealed in a 2002 interview that Juhi reached out to him after hearing about his separation from Reena Dutta. Though they hadn’t spoken for years, she still cared and wanted to mend the broken bond.

Juhi explained, “I met him and said, ‘Aamir, this was all very silly.’ He was surprised and said, ‘Why didn’t you just talk to me earlier?’ It turned out that we both thought the other person was angry. It was all just a case of miscommunication.”

The story of Aamir and Juhi’s fallout is a reminder that even the strongest bonds can suffer due to unresolved feelings and lack of communication.

Fortunately, the two actors managed to leave the past behind and rekindle their friendship — proving that forgiveness and honest conversations go a long way.