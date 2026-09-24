Why Did Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Register Their Marriage 1.5 Years After Their Wedding? Actor Has A Funny Answer

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and actor Aadar Jain has finally made his marriage to Alekha Advani official on paper — around 1.5 years after the couple celebrated their wedding ceremonies. The actor shared pictures from their marriage registration and marked the occasion with a playful message for his wife.

Aadar and Alekha registered their marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 23. The couple later visited Ganpati Bappa to seek blessings as they began what Aadar described as their new chapter as officially married partners.

Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Register Their Marriage

Aadar and Alekha shared a series of pictures from the registration ceremony on social media. Alekha wore a red heavily embroidered salwar suit, while Aadar opted for a maroon kurta and white pyjama. Their families were also present during the registration and were seen blessing the couple.

The registration comes roughly 1.5 years after their wedding celebrations. The couple had previously celebrated their marriage with elaborate ceremonies in 2025, making the latest development less about a new wedding and more about formally registering their marriage.

Why Did Aadar Jain Register His Marriage 1.5 Years Later?







Aadar did not give a specific explanation for why the legal registration happened around 1.5 years after their wedding ceremonies. Instead, he chose to mark the occasion with his characteristic sense of humour. Sharing pictures from the day, Aadar wrote, “Trial period: OVER. No returns. No exchanges. No take-backs! Officially Mr & Mrs Jain!”

He also said that they had finally “made it legal” with their favourite person and thanked Ganpati Bappa for blessing them. The playful caption suggests that Aadar was treating the registration as the final official stamp on a relationship that had already been celebrated through their wedding ceremonies.

Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Seek Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings

After registering their marriage, Aadar and Alekha visited Ganpati Bappa to seek blessings. The couple were seen posing together and offering prayers. Aadar has previously been open about his relationship with Alekha on social media, and the latest pictures gave fans another glimpse of their celebrations after officially completing the registration process.

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani And Tara Sutaria Connection

Before his relationship with Alekha, Aadar was in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. Alekha was also known to Tara, having been described in earlier reports as a friend of the actor. Aadar and Alekha’s relationship later became public, and the couple eventually moved towards marriage. However, claims and social-media speculation around their relationship timeline have often generated attention, so those claims should not be treated as established facts without confirmation from the people involved.

For now, Aadar and Alekha have marked another milestone in their relationship — this time with the legal registration of their marriage. And judging by Aadar’s “no returns, no exchanges” caption, he appears to be very happy about making the arrangement official.

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