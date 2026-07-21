Why Did Aishwarya Sindhogi File A Police Complaint? Kannada Actor Alleges Cyberbullying

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Kannada actor Aishwarya Sindhogi has reached out to Sanjaynagar Police in Bengaluru after facing cyberbullying and online abuse. The actor revealed that she had been receiving obscene and vulgar comments over social media from unidentified individuals from various fake profiles.

She revealed that she had been on the receiving end of such harassment from February and asked the police to intervene in the matter and start an investigation in the same.

Who Does Aishwarya Sindhogi Suspect Behind the Abuse?

Aishwarya claimed that this cyberbullying is not random internet trolls but rather some female family friend has launched this planned campaign due to personal grudge.

Talking about the abuse and vulgar comments, she emphasized that even though the messages are from different accounts, but they seem to be originating from a single source:

“It is basically about cyberbullying. When they do it on such digital media platforms, it is not acceptable. It is being done by only one profile across 20 to 30 digital media platforms. I suspect a person because the pattern is similar.” — Aishwarya Sindhogi

This is not the first time Sindhogi has sought police intervention regarding the same individual. Following her mother’s passing in 2020, she filed a complaint at the Sanjaynagar station alleging that the suspect harassed her through repeated phone calls and stalking.

How Is Online Harassment Affecting Her Career?

According to Sindhogi, the non-stop barrage of insults is already affecting her professional life. Besides the fact that it causes her personal problems, she pointed out that the open nature of such insults poses risks to her professional affiliations and reputation.

Brand Reputation: These brand sponsors/corporate affiliates, who are following her social media pages, see the insults for themselves.

Reputation Risk: These fake accounts are deliberately trying to defame her through the public posts.

Digital Trace: Screenshot/URLs evidence from 20-30 digital channels has been provided to the cybercrime officials.

What Action Have the Police Taken So Far?

Following the submission of a complaint by Sindhogi along with the evidence, Sanjaynagar police filed a case against the suspect under Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

The cyber-crime investigators are currently investigating the IP address, digital footprint, and credentials of the accounts used in the fake social media accounts in an attempt to identify the person behind the scam. Police officials have clarified that legal proceedings will take place after identification of the person.

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