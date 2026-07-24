Why Did Akanksha Chamola Say She Would Choose Her Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2?

Akansha Chamola made new headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after she visibly expressed disappointment over her Ex-husband Guarav Khanna’s visit to the jail-based show. In a candid conversation with contestants Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra, Akansha went on to say that seeing Gaurav had no emotional comfort for her, and it felt like meeting a complete stranger rather than a family.

Why Did Akanksha Chamola Disapprove Of Gaurav Khanna’s Visit On Lock Upp 2?

The conversation started with Shreya Kalra talking about her desire to see her boyfriend for a moment. Reacting to Shreya’s comment, Akanksha explained that while others have their family visit them, her experience has been quite the opposite.

As she mentioned, fellow participant Laila made fun of her about the incident shortly after it ended.

“Mine was an ex. Varun was laughing and saying, ‘Where’s your family? A stranger came to meet you.'” — Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp 2

What Did Akanksha Chamola Say About Preferring Her Pet Dog Over Gaurav?

Talking about why the meeting went so flat, Akanksha said that she was desperately seeking a feeling of safety and familiarity of home. Since their relationship with the Anupamaa actor had gone off the track, he could not fulfil that need for her.

On asking why she was feeling so detached while meeting, Akanksha gave such a brutally honest answer that her fellow contestants fell apart laughing.

“I wanted my comfort, basically more for me than for him. Instead of him, if someone from my family came, I’d have felt better. I would have preferred if my mom or dad could come; even if my dog could come, I’d have been happier.” — Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp 2

Why Are Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Getting Divorced?

Akanksha Chamola got married to Gaurav Khanna in a majestic ceremony in 2016 after they dated each other for a short while. But, in an initial episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha left everyone astonished as she made an announcement saying that the couple had separated and that they were filing for divorce after almost ten years of marriage.

In explaining the reason for their separation on the show, Akanksha revealed that getting divorced was a joint decision on their part. They had differences of opinion about having kids, but it was not the only reason why they decided to go for a divorce.

What Is Next For Akanksha Chamola On Lock Upp 2?

As the competition in the Lock Upp house becomes more intense, Akanksha’s unfiltered disclosures regarding her private life keep grabbing the attention of viewers on the Internet. Although her honest confession that she would prefer her pet dog to Gaurav made her controversial amongst viewers, her inability to pretend to be emotionally connected has earned her a place as one of the boldest contestants of the season.

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