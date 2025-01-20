Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

According to reports, Akshay Kumar had scheduled test screenings for Jolly LLB 3, which caused him to leave the Bigg Boss set.

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Salman Khan has addressed the situation when his fellow actor and friend, Akshay Kumar, left the Bigg Boss 18 finale set without shooting. Akshay was on the set along with Veer Pahariya to promote their upcoming movie Sky Force. However, Akshay left before the shooting could begin.

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set?

After the show commenced, Veer Pahariya stepped in to assist Salman with announcing the first eviction of the finale, revealing Eisha Singh as the eliminated contestant. Salman Khan explained that Akshay had come to the set to promote Sky Force but had to leave because Salman Khan was late, and Akshay had other prior commitments. Salman shared, “Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left.”

According to reports, Akshay Kumar had scheduled test screenings for Jolly LLB 3, which caused him to leave the Bigg Boss set. A source shared that Akshay, known for his punctuality, arrived at the set at the scheduled time, 2:15 pm.

However, Salman Khan had not arrived by then. After waiting for an hour, Akshay had to leave for the Jolly LLB 3 screening. Despite several calls urging him to return, Akshay did not come back to shoot for the show.

About Sky Force Movie

Sky Force, scheduled for release on January 24, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer on a revenge mission following the death of his comrades. The high-stakes thriller, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, also features debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the Bigg Boss 18 winner, lifting the trophy in the early hours of Monday morning. Salman Khan made the announcement shortly after midnight.

Karan triumphed over Vivian DSena in a closely contested finale. Rajat Dalal, a fan favorite fitness influencer, secured third place. The other finalists in the top six included Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh. Bigg Boss 18 aired on Colors and was also streamed on JioCinema.

akshay kumar Bigg Boss 18 salman khan

