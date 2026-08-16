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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar's 2022 apology for his association with Vimal Elaichi has resurfaced after Maharashtra FDA issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. Here's why Akshay had stepped away from the brand.

Akshay Kumar, Image Credits- X
Akshay Kumar, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 15:04 IST

Akshay Kumar Vimal Ad: A previous apology offered by Akshay Kumar about his endorsement for Vimal Elaichi is now being revived following the FDA issuing a show cause notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for their appearance in the Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

Akshay received much flak in 2022 for appearing in the commercial of Vimal Elaichi along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. His past became an issue when the video where he apologized for endorsing gutka was found. He finally apologized to his fans and withdrew his endorsement.

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Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal?

In April 2022, Akshay took part in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. However, the moment the advertisement came out, the actor was criticized heavily on social media. This was mainly due to the image that Akshay had built over the years as a physically fit actor.

Responding to the criticism, Akshay issued a public apology on April 20, 2022.

“I am sorry,” the actor began his statement, adding that the reaction from his fans and well-wishers had “deeply affected” him.

Akshay maintained that he had not endorsed tobacco but acknowledged the anger surrounding his association with Vimal Elaichi. He then announced that he was stepping back.

Akshay Kumar Donated His Vimal Endorsement Fee

Another announcement was made by the actor while he apologized. According to Akshay, he chose to give up all his endorsement fees for a “good cause.” However, the cause was not revealed by him nor did he provide any information regarding the fees to be paid.

There was one problem with the contract, however. It turned out that advertisements could keep on running until the end of the contractual period despite the fact that he had personally decided to walk out of it.

Why Has Akshay Kumar’s 2022 Apology Resurfaced?



Nearly four years down the line, the issue regarding celebrity endorsements for Vimal has cropped up yet again due to new developments on the part of the Maharashtra FDA. Show cause notices have been served to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, and Tiger Shroff on August 11, 2026 for participating in the ad campaign for Vimal Elaichi. FDA has expressed doubts regarding this advertisement being an indirect/surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala which is banned in Maharashtra.

In light of the above, the decision taken by Akshay Kumar to apologize and disassociate himself from the brand Vimal in the year 2022 is again the topic of discussion on the internet and through media reports. It is crucial to mention here that Akshay Kumar is not one of the three actors who have been served with the FDA show cause notice as per the current reports.

What Has Maharashtra FDA Asked SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff To Do?

In the most recent notices, the matter relates to the Vimal Elaichi advertisement that is scheduled to be launched in 2024 and will feature Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. It has come to light that the actors have been instructed to halt their involvement in the ad campaign as well as take down all promotional material related to it from their social media handles. They have also been told to give an explanation within 15 days. Otherwise, FDA may take action against them.

The incident has once again raised the debate about celebrity endorsements and surrogate advertisements, especially since it brings Akshay Kumar’s apology that was made four years ago.

ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa Birthday: Rs 8,500 First Pay, Air Hostess Job And Bollywood Rejections — How She Became Punjabi Cinema’s Leading Lady

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Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff
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Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

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Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff
Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff
Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff
Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

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