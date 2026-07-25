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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened

Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened

A promo for JioHotstar's upcoming reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal shows actor Amrapali Dubey tearing up after her mother and co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' commented on her appearance and weight management.

Amrapali Dubey, Image credits- Instagram
Amrapali Dubey, Image credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 23:07 IST

Bhojpuri cinema’s leading star Amrapali Dubey was seen crying before the camera after receiving unsolicited advice about her health and weight in a new promo of JioHotstar’s upcoming show called Bhojpuri Bawaal. The video is doing the rounds on social media as the star opened up about the constant body shaming and dealt a massive blow to the so-called ‘close’ ones around her.

The video shows Dubey’s vulnerability after facing body shaming remarks from close people, and she explains how she is always under pressure about her weight.

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In the video, Dubey also says that people are criticizing her appearance, making them feel inadequate in their own skin. Dubey revealed that her friends and family are always reminding her of her weight, making her feel very insecure.

What Did Nirahua And Her Mother Say In The Viral Promo?

The promo for Bhojpuri Bawaal starts with the dramatic appearance of Amrapali Dubey, who has been paired up with her long-time co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav (also known as Nirahua). As the two are talking, the latter is first quick to congratulate the actress on her good looks, but Amrapali’s mother has other ideas.



You look so Beautiful but you should work a little bit on your health.

“Beauty Tips” said by Amrapali Dubeys mother in Bhojpuri Bawaal promo

Though Nirahua seemed to be just paying complements on the star’s appearance, the constant remarks about her weight ultimately caused the actress to snap.

Why Did Amrapali Dubey Break Down In Tears?

In the clip, as her mother tries to advise her, Amrapali Dubey gets overwhelmed by emotions and sheds tears, saying that the constant shaming of her body and weight is frustrating, especially when everyone keeps saying the same thing. 

“Your words feel really bad. Everyone says the exact same thing 24 hours a day—’lose weight, lose weight.'”

Amrapali Dubey in the viral clip

Dubey‘s heartbreaking moment shows the pressure that celebrities face when dealing with body-shaming and criticism in the media as well as at home, where they are often told how they should look. 

What Is ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ All About?

Bhojpuri Bawaal is an upcoming unscripted web series based on the real-life drama and spicy conversations of Bhojpuri cinema’s A-list superstars that will debut exclusively on JioHotstar on August 2, 2026. The reality series will feature appearances by none other than Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and others.

The promo has already gone viral on social media, with fans talking about raw, emotional conversations, family sagas, and unscripted drama surrounding the industrys biggest superstars.

How Have Fans Reacted To Amrapali Dubey’s Emotional Moment?

Following the release of Bhojpuri Bawaal trailer on social media, fans have praised the actor for raising voices against people who keep bashing her on her weight.

Hundreds of comments appreciated the actor and said that she should not allow people to hurt her self-esteem on irrelevant topics. The actor is also being defended by fans as they claim that it is unfair to judge others for their appearance when they themselves look beautiful on screen, saying, “You look beautiful, just the way you are, please don’t cry!”

The trailer of Bhojpuri Bawaal has created quite an impression as viewers have reacted positively to the show‘s bold take on the real-life insecurity of celebrities.

ALSO READ: When And Where To Watch Uyir On OTT? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

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Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened
Tags: Bhojpuri BawalBhojpuri Cinemaentertainment news

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Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened

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Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened

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Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened
Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened
Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened
Why Did Amrapali Dubey Get Teary After Nirahua And Her Mother’s Comment? Here’s What Happened

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