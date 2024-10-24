Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Garfield acknowledged a sense of unease that he felt, along with many others, about the platform. He praised Sorkin's script for highlighting the potential harm Facebook could cause, noting that it reflected Zuckerberg's personal flaws and how they became embedded in the platform itself.

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Andrew Garfield revealed that he deleted his Facebook account before working on the 2010 biographical film The Social Network.

Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, the film depicts the creation of Facebook, focusing on the early days of Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) at Harvard University and his partnership with Eduardo Saverin (Garfield), an original investor and co-founder.

Andrew Garfield Confesses To Deleting Facebook Account Before The Social Network

Since its launch in 2004, Facebook has faced numerous controversies, including accusations of selling user data and spreading misinformation.

In an interview with a magazine while promoting his latest film We Live in Time, Garfield explained why he left the platform, citing Zuckerberg’s increasingly questionable reputation as a factor. He shared that he felt uneasy about Facebook, saying:

“I believe I had already come off of it before reading the script. It just wasn’t a place I wanted to be. At that time, I think Zuckerberg’s intentions were being scrutinized. Whether he had the maturity or empathy to oversee such a massive responsibility, building this new town square.”

Garfield acknowledged a sense of unease that he felt, along with many others, about the platform. He praised Sorkin’s script for highlighting the potential harm Facebook could cause, noting that it reflected Zuckerberg’s personal flaws and how they became embedded in the platform itself.

What Garfield’s Confession Reveals About The Social Network?

Fourteen years after its release, Garfield reflects on one of his most notable roles, portraying Eduardo Saverin.

The movie captures the complexities of friendship and ambition, particularly in a scene where Eduardo confronts Zuckerberg for cutting his shares and removing him as CFO. Garfield remarked on the emotional weight of the scene, highlighting the pain of seeing a friend prioritize business over personal relationships.

Throughout The Social Network, Zuckerberg struggles with forming meaningful connections, a theme Garfield points out as ironic given the social platform he created.

The film shows how Facebook, despite connecting millions, often leaves users feeling disconnected and isolated. The Social Network remains a sharp critique of Facebook and its controversial founder.

ALSO READ: What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date? 

Filed under

andrew garfield celebrity news hollywood Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Know How Is Chief Justice Of India Appointed? EXPLAINED

Know How Is Chief Justice Of India Appointed? EXPLAINED

Why A Woke US Doctor And Trans Rights Advocate Withhold A $10M Study On Puberty Blockers?

Why A Woke US Doctor And Trans Rights Advocate Withhold A $10M Study On Puberty...

On This Day 78 Years Ago: A V-2 Rocket Took The Very First Glimpse Of Earth

On This Day 78 Years Ago: A V-2 Rocket Took The Very First Glimpse Of...

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? Successor To CJI DY Chandrachud

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? Successor To CJI DY Chandrachud

To Tackle Rise In Patients, AIIMS Enhances Infrastructure And Adds 100 New Beds

To Tackle Rise In Patients, AIIMS Enhances Infrastructure And Adds 100 New Beds

Entertainment

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox