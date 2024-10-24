Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Garfield acknowledged a sense of unease that he felt, along with many others, about the platform. He praised Sorkin's script for highlighting the potential harm Facebook could cause, noting that it reflected Zuckerberg's personal flaws and how they became embedded in the platform itself.

Andrew Garfield revealed that he deleted his Facebook account before working on the 2010 biographical film The Social Network.

Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, the film depicts the creation of Facebook, focusing on the early days of Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) at Harvard University and his partnership with Eduardo Saverin (Garfield), an original investor and co-founder.

Since its launch in 2004, Facebook has faced numerous controversies, including accusations of selling user data and spreading misinformation.

In an interview with a magazine while promoting his latest film We Live in Time, Garfield explained why he left the platform, citing Zuckerberg’s increasingly questionable reputation as a factor. He shared that he felt uneasy about Facebook, saying:

“I believe I had already come off of it before reading the script. It just wasn’t a place I wanted to be. At that time, I think Zuckerberg’s intentions were being scrutinized. Whether he had the maturity or empathy to oversee such a massive responsibility, building this new town square.”

Garfield acknowledged a sense of unease that he felt, along with many others, about the platform. He praised Sorkin’s script for highlighting the potential harm Facebook could cause, noting that it reflected Zuckerberg’s personal flaws and how they became embedded in the platform itself.

What Garfield’s Confession Reveals About The Social Network?

Fourteen years after its release, Garfield reflects on one of his most notable roles, portraying Eduardo Saverin.

The movie captures the complexities of friendship and ambition, particularly in a scene where Eduardo confronts Zuckerberg for cutting his shares and removing him as CFO. Garfield remarked on the emotional weight of the scene, highlighting the pain of seeing a friend prioritize business over personal relationships.

Throughout The Social Network, Zuckerberg struggles with forming meaningful connections, a theme Garfield points out as ironic given the social platform he created.

The film shows how Facebook, despite connecting millions, often leaves users feeling disconnected and isolated. The Social Network remains a sharp critique of Facebook and its controversial founder.

