Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi’s upcoming performances in Lucknow were cancelled after local authorities refused to grant the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC). The decision came in response to a request from Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, who raised concerns about the comedian’s past performances.

Bassi was scheduled to perform two shows on Saturday at 3:30 PM and 7:00 PM at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Vibhuti Khand. However, police sources confirmed that the approval was denied due to potential threats to law and order.

Law and Order Concerns Cited as Reason for Cancellation

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vibhuti Khand), Radharaman Singh, addressed the matter and stated, “The NOC for the shows was not granted due to concerns about maintaining law and order.”

Authorities believe that the content of Bassi’s performances could create disturbances, leading them to take preventive action by canceling the event in advance.

Women’s Commission Raises Concerns Over Inappropriate Language

Aparna Yadav, in her letter dated February 14, highlighted instances from Bassi’s past performances on social media. She pointed out that his use of “indecent language” and “undignified remarks”—particularly concerning women—was unacceptable.

Expressing her disapproval, she forwarded her concerns to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging strict action against performances that feature such language. She emphasized the need to ensure that public entertainment remains respectful and does not promote inappropriate conduct.

Call for a Review of Similar Events

Apart from requesting the cancellation of Bassi’s show, Yadav also suggested a broader review of events held at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. She appealed to the assistant engineer at the venue to scrutinize the nature of performances being hosted, ensuring they adhere to community standards.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav clarified that her intention was to prevent young audiences from being exposed to or influenced by inappropriate content in public performances.

The cancellation of Anubhav Singh Bassi’s shows has sparked debates about freedom of expression and the regulation of content in stand-up comedy. While some support the decision as a necessary step to maintain decorum, others see it as an encroachment on artistic expression. The issue continues to be a topic of discussion among fans, artists, and policymakers alike.