Saturday, May 3, 2025
Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Apoorva disclosed that the backlash not only affected her emotionally but also led to lost business opportunities. She said the silence wasn't easy, but she had no choice, as even a single comment could have reignited the media storm.

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Apoorva Mukhija discussed the difficult fallout from the India's Got Latent scandal in a recent interview


Digital content creator and rising actor Apoorva Mukhija recently shared insights into the emotional aftermath of her involvement in the India’s Got Latent controversy.

In a candid interview, she revealed the toll the situation took on her mental well-being and career. Despite the widespread criticism, she explained that she was advised to remain silent, even though speaking up was her natural instinct.

Lost Opportunities and Emotional Impact

Apoorva disclosed that the backlash not only affected her emotionally but also led to lost business opportunities. She said the silence wasn’t easy, but she had no choice, as even a single comment could have reignited the media storm.

Throughout this time, she credited her close friends for being her anchor and helping her cope with the overwhelming pressure.

Comfort in a Candid Chat with Rhea Chakraborty

One of the most supportive moments, Apoorva shared, came through a long video call with actor Rhea Chakraborty—someone who had experienced intense media scrutiny herself. “We’ve never seen this level of media trial in the creator space—only in Bollywood. Huge shoutout to Rhea. We spoke for an hour, and she truly understood,” said Apoorva.

She recalled that while she initially wanted to speak out, everyone around her warned that doing so could trigger another wave of coverage and misrepresentation.

Viral Comeback That Sparked Heated Reactions

The controversy further intensified when a contestant on the show asked her, “Vagina mein sensation khatam ho gaya hai?” Apoorva clapped back with a strong and unapologetic retort: “Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?” While the live audience responded with applause, the remark stirred considerable debate and criticism online.

Despite being embroiled in the controversy, Apoorva made her entry into Bollywood with Naadaniyan, a Netflix film produced by Karan Johar. The film featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor alongside her and was released while the Latent episode was still a trending topic across social platforms.

Filed under

Apoorva Mukhija India's Got Latent rhea chakraborty

