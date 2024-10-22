Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Recently, a video of Cassandra went viral in which she can be heard saying at the Knotts Berry Farm event that one of her worst celebrity encounters was when Grande arrived to attend Elvira's performance and later refused to take a photo with Peterson.

Pop icon Ariana Grande has publicly apologised to Cassandra Peterson, famed for playing horror host Elvira in ‘Elvira: Mistress of the Dark’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Ariana has reacted to Elvira’s recent comment that the singer declined a photo with her.

Recently, a video of Cassandra went viral in which she can be heard saying at the Knotts Berry Farm event that one of her worst celebrity encounters was when Grande arrived to attend Elvira’s performance and later refused to take a photo with Peterson.

“I’ll tell you briefly… she came and she brought 20 guests, so she wanted 20, 21 tickets,” the actress said in a viral video and later posted by Peterson. “We’re like, ‘OK,’ and we give her the tickets. She comes backstage and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought.”
She continued to share that signed autographs for the group and “Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ She goes, ‘Nah, I don’t really do that,” shared Peterson.

Peterson said that Grande had left before the show began in the audience.

Grande apologised via a comment on Peterson’s Instagram post on, saying, “I’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if I’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

