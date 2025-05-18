Why Did Babil Khan Exit Sai Rajesh’s Film? Actors Plans To Create Magic Together But Wants Some Time Off

Following Sai’s response, Babil left an emotional comment, revealing the physical and emotional toll the role had taken on him. He said, “I gave two years of my life to this film, put my body through pain, and lived in harsh conditions to bring the character to life.”

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, has officially stepped away from Sai Rajesh’s upcoming film, reportedly a Hindi remake of his Telugu hit Baby. The confirmation came after escalating tension between the two on social media, which culminated in a series of emotional posts and public exchanges.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a heartfelt note expressing regret over the project’s discontinuation, writing, “With immense respect and passion, Sai Rajesh sir and I began this creative journey together. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, our collaboration couldn’t continue as planned.”

He also added, “As I take some time off for myself, I wish Sai Rajesh sir and the film team nothing but success. There’s deep affection between us, and I’m hopeful that we’ll reunite in the future to create something beautiful.”

Sai Rajesh Acknowledges Babil’s Talent

In his own Instagram statement, Sai Rajesh praised Babil, calling him “one of the most talented and hardworking actors” he’s worked with. He expressed disappointment over the situation but respected Babil’s decision to prioritize his well-being.

“I was thrilled to witness his dedication during prep. His performance truly moved me, and I’ll always cherish those memories,” Rajesh wrote. “I understand and support his choice to focus on self-care. I’m confident that we’ll collaborate again to make magic.”

Social Media Conflict Escalates Tensions

The professional fallout follows a public dispute triggered by Babil’s controversial Instagram Stories, where he emotionally lashed out and mentioned multiple Bollywood actors. He later deactivated his account, only to return and clarify that his comments were misunderstood and intended as praise, not criticism.

Sai Rajesh responded with a pointed message on his Instagram Stories, questioning the professionalism of Babil’s team and expressing frustration over feeling disregarded. “If respect is only given to those mentioned in his video, what about the rest of us who stood by him?” he asked.

He further added, “We’ve been taken for granted. Sympathy tactics won’t work anymore — a genuine apology is the least we expect.”

What Really Happened?

Following Sai’s response, Babil left an emotional comment, revealing the physical and emotional toll the role had taken on him. He said, “I gave two years of my life to this film, put my body through pain, and lived in harsh conditions to bring the character to life.”

He added, “I had insects in my beard, bore emotional agony, and even self-harmed for the role because I wanted to give my best for Sai sir. Despite all that, this is how it ends. I’ll let my work speak from now on. Goodbye.”

The highly publicized fallout between Babil Khan and Sai Rajesh underscores the emotional pressure actors can face and the importance of communication in creative collaborations. While both parties have parted ways respectfully, the incident has stirred considerable discussion online, highlighting the fragile balance between artistic passion and personal well-being.

