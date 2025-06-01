Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave Of Nostalgia and Excitement

BTS is marking its 12th debut anniversary in 2025 with a surprise fans didn’t see coming. As part of this year’s FESTA celebration, Jin and J-Hope decided to switch things up—literally. The two bandmates swapped concepts in a fun, heartfelt nod to each other’s solo work

BTS is marking its 12th debut anniversary in 2025 with a surprise fans didn’t see coming. As part of this year’s FESTA celebration, Jin and J-Hope decided to switch things up—literally. The two bandmates swapped concepts in a fun, heartfelt nod to each other’s solo work, showcasing not just their close friendship but also their playful creativity.

Jin took on J-Hope’s edgy solo concept, mirroring the vibe of Hope’s recent solo album, while J-Hope stepped into Jin’s more serene aesthetic. It was a delightful surprise that had fans buzzing online, and it added a fresh layer of excitement to this year’s FESTA.

The Meaning Behind BTS FESTA

FESTA isn’t just another content drop—it’s BTS’ yearly celebration leading up to their debut anniversary on June 13. Hosted by BigHit Music, the two-week event is packed with special content: from family-style portraits and behind-the-scenes photos to member profiles, practice videos, and unreleased songs.

FESTA is a love letter from BTS to ARMY, offering never-before-seen moments and emotional tributes. It usually ends with a special performance or surprise, making it one of the most awaited times of the year for fans.

This Year’s Theme: “Twelve O’Clock”

The theme for 2025’s FESTA is “Twelve O’Clock,” inspired by BTS’ emotional song “00:00 (Zero O’Clock).” The track talks about quiet new beginnings and finding hope during hard times—something that resonates deeply with both BTS and ARMY right now.

As all seven members prepare to reunite this June, this theme couldn’t be more fitting. It reflects a moment of renewal, a fresh start after years of individual paths, military service, and solo projects.

Looking Back Before Moving Forward

This year’s FESTA is more than a celebration—it’s a bridge between the past and the future. To honor how far BTS and ARMY have come together, fans are revisiting all of the special FESTA songs that have been released since 2014. Each track carries its own story and emotion, and together they form a musical timeline of BTS’ incredible journey.

Here’s a look at those cherished songs that have become part of FESTA tradition:

2014 – “So 4 More”

This was BTS’ very first anniversary song, released when the group was just one year old. It was later added to their Dark & Wild album. Despite often being confused with their track “2nd Grade,” the title “So 4 More” is actually a play on “sophomore,” marking their second year. Opening with “It’s been a year,” the track remains one of ARMY’s favorite early anthems.

2015 – “We Are Bulletproof Pt.1”

Originally created by RM in 2010, this song finally became part of BTS’ official discography during their second FESTA. It’s raw, powerful, and deeply rooted in BTS’ early hip-hop style—a bold throwback that reminded fans where they started.

2016 – “I Know”

Released on June 1, 2016, this sweet unit track by RM and Jungkook was their first FESTA duet. With lyrics like “Know you love me girl, know you love me boy,” the song is a tender thank-you note to ARMY, celebrating their bond with fans.

2017 – “4 O’Clock”

Created by RM and V, this soft, introspective track dropped on June 9, 2017. It’s a quiet masterpiece meant to reflect the stillness and solitude of the early morning hours. V’s soulful vocals mixed with RM’s poetic lyrics made this a beloved FESTA gem.

2018 – “Ddaeng”

One of the boldest FESTA tracks, “Ddaeng” was written, composed, and produced by SUGA, J-Hope, and RM. Combining traditional Korean sounds with trap beats, this hard-hitting song is packed with cultural wordplay. It’s still not available on streaming platforms, but fans continue to celebrate its brilliance every year.

2019 – “Tonight”

Jin’s first solo track, “Tonight,” was shared unofficially during FESTA 2019. His emotional vocals and the dreamy production made it feel like a personal letter to ARMY. Though it only got an official release in 2022, it remains a fan favorite for its intimacy and honesty.

2020 – “Still With You”

Sung by Jungkook during FESTA 2020, this track was like a warm hug during the pandemic. With its jazzy vibe and heartfelt lyrics, it captured the comfort and longing felt by ARMYs everywhere. It was officially released in 2023.

2021 – “Bicycle”

RM’s FESTA track is a peaceful journey in song form. Soft acoustic guitar and reflective lyrics give it a spring-like feel. It was added to RM’s solo discography in 2022 and continues to offer a moment of calm for fans.

2022 – “My You”

Jungkook’s “My You,” released for FESTA 2022, is a gentle acoustic ballad dedicated to fans. Lines like “thankful to be by your side now” show just how much BTS values ARMY’s support, no matter where they are.

2023 – “Take Two”

To mark BTS’ 10th anniversary, all seven members came together for “Take Two,” their first group track of Chapter 2. It’s a sentimental piece, filled with hope and gratitude. J-Hope’s verse stood out in particular, touching on the group’s journey and their bond with fans.

2024 – “Never Let Go”

Released by Jungkook on June 7, 2024, “Never Let Go” starts with a soft guitar and a sweet voice memo: “Star boy, you’re my, you’re my hero.” The song builds into a house-inspired beat but keeps its emotional heart. Jungkook had even hoped to choreograph a live performance before enlisting, but time ran out—making this song even more special to fans.

Looking Ahead to June 13: A Reunion, A New Chapter

All seven members—Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are expected to reunite this June after finishing their military service. June 13 doesn’t just mark their debut anniversary anymore—it signals the beginning of something new.

And while BigHit hasn’t officially released a 2025 FESTA track just yet, fans are eyeing J-Hope’s upcoming single Killin’ It Girl featuring GloRilla. It drops on June 13 at 1 PM KST, and many believe it could become this year’s unofficial FESTA anthem.